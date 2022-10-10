Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday postponed last week’s lower court ruling banning voters from canceling their original ballot and issuing a new one, overturning the order of a conservative group. which is established is at least temporarily blocked. by leading Republicans.

The appeals court granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary suspension while the court decided whether to hear the appeal against the practice known as vote rigging. The appeals court gave both parties until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments.

The legal battle comes as voters in Wisconsin return absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. To date, just under 110,000 absentee ballots have been returned, just over a quarter of the nearly 401,000 requested, the election commission said.

Democratic administration Tony Evers and Republican US Senator Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in tight races.

The appeals court’s injunction came as the election commission was in closed session of an emergency meeting called in part Monday to respond to the court’s ruling.

The order of Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Attorney General, required the Election Commission to notify city secretaries and local election officials Monday at 7 p.m. that its Aug. 1 vote-rigging advice had been withdrawn. Schimel also banned the committee from issuing future guidelines regarding vote-rigging that is not allowed by law.

Restoration of integrity and confidence in elections filed the lawsuit last month. The group was founded in July by former US Attorney General William Barr, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, GOP donor Steve Wynn and others. It has also filed election-related lawsuits in the battlefields of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

spoil ballot gained more attention in Wisconsin during the August primaries after a Republican candidate for governor and three top Democratic candidates for the US Senate withdrew from the races, but their names were still on the ballots. The Election Commission then made it clear that voters who cast their vote for one of their absentees could spoil it and vote again for someone who was still in the running.

RITE argued that the practice in Wisconsin is both against the law and creates additional opportunities for fraud and confusion.

The Democratic National Committee joined the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in fighting the lawsuit.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission and its guidance became a target after Donald Trump narrowly lost Wisconsin in 2020, an outcome that has endured numerous lawsuits, two partial recounts, an unbiased audit and partisan assessments.

A judge last month reigned that the guidance of the commission allowing election officials to fill in missing information on a witness certificate for absentee ballots was illegal and should be withdrawn. Two other lawsuits waiting for orders as to what is sufficient address to accept an absentee ballot.

PART: