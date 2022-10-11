Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

LANSING, Michigan (AP) — More than 150,000 voters in Michigan cast a vote a month before the Nov. 8 election that will decide the governor, secretary of state, attorney general and whether access to abortion will be a constitutional right.

So far, a total of 1.6 million people have asked for a ballot, more than the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm elections. The numbers indicate that 2022 could be the most votes cast. have ever been cast in the state for a governor election, Secretary of State Jake Rollow said Tuesday.

A record 3.3 million people in Michigan voted absent from the 2020 presidential election at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rollow said he expects the state to receive “some 2.25 million absentee ballots if things followed similar trendlines” until the 2020 election.

A 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment that made it possible to vote without excuses, in addition to the pandemic, has resulted in voters in the state increasingly absent from voting rather than in polls on Election Day.

In addition to the high-impact races for governorAttorney General and Secretary of State, a voting initiative in November to embed abortion rights in the state constitution is expected to lead to a high turnout.

The low percentage of absentee ballots turned in as of Monday will give greater importance to a gubernatorial debate Thursday between Democrat government Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The debate will raise awareness for Dixon, who has struggled to increase voter preference on television due to a lack of fundraising and attack ads from pro-Whitmer groups. A $3.5 million ad purchase from the Republican Governors Association will begin running pro-Dixon ads in Michigan on Wednesday.

While early state voting began on Sept. 29, clerks will not be able to begin processing the returned ballots under a vote until the Sunday before Election Day. agreement reached last month by Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature.

Clerks are allowed to remove the absentee ballots from their outer envelopes, but still cannot remove secrecy sleeves or count votes until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Delays in battlefield status results, which is one of the most decentralized electoral systems in the country, has has allowed for the dissemination of misinformation in the past.

An initiative on this year’s vote tabled by Promote The Vote, a voting rights group that helped pass the 2018 No Cause Vote Amendment, would further increase the accessibility of absentee voting. Among other things, the initiative would allow people to be on a permanent list to receive absentee ballots in every election, along with nine days of personal early voting.

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, not-for-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on classified issues.

