Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the main topic in the Arizona attorney general election, which pits Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes.

Hamadeh, a former prosecutor in Maricopa County and intelligence officer on the U.S. military reservation, vows to uphold Arizona’s long-standing abortion ban if elected in November. He is backed by former President Donald Trump for the November 8 contest.

Mayes, a lawyer and college professor who served seven years with the Arizona Corporation Commission, says she supports abortion rights and doesn’t view the older ban or more recent law as constitutional.

“My opponent apparently thinks it’s okay to force the victims of rape and incest to persevere,” Mayes said last week during the only televised debate the pair will have during their match.

Hamadeh said the Attorney General cannot unilaterally decide which laws to enforce.

The near-total abortion ban passed when Arizona was a territory currently remains in effect after the Pima County Superior Court’s refusal last week of a stay requested by Planned Parenthood.

A new law that came into effect this year is less strict than the original ban and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Deadlines prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is now ending his second four-year term, from running again. He is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat of Democratic US Senator Mark Kelly.

Brnovich has been embroiled in the reproductive rights debate in Arizona since the U.S. Supreme Court this year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that called abortion a constitutional right.

The candidates vying for his seat also exchanged heated discussions about their work experience during last week’s debate sponsored by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Both candidates said the other did not have the right experience for the job.

The Attorney General is Arizona’s top prosecutor and represents government agencies in legal matters. He or she can investigate voter fraud and approve the formulation of voting proposals.

Mayes said she would fight for the right to vote as Arizona’s attorney general. Hamadeh has said the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump.

