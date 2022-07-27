A push for nurses and midwives to be given the authority to dispense medical “abortion pills” is gaining momentum with a major medical company lobbying for the move.

MS Health, a subsidiary of MSI Australia and the company that imports the drug known as RU486, hope the move will make the pills more accessible.

Currently, only 10 percent of doctors nationwide can prescribe the two courses of the abortion pills that contain misoprostol and mifepristone.

The Labor government has said it will welcome any proposals to improve access to the medication as it aims to set a national standard for abortions.

The leading provider of abortion services will file an application with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to change who has the right to apply terminations.

Western Australia the only state or territory where abortion is still criminalized with state health The minister admitted last month that abortion rules were outdated, but made no promises to make immediate changes.

In WA, those wishing to have an abortion after 20 weeks must face an “ethics panel” made up of six doctors.

Two of the panelists must agree that the mother or fetus has a serious medical condition that warrants termination of the pregnancy — forcing many women to travel to the other states to safely terminate their pregnancies.

The WA Labor government followed the rest of the states and territories last month, establishing safe zones of entry for those seeking an abortion. Current national rules allow abortions to be performed within nine weeks of pregnancy.

MS Health Operations Manager Adam Pirie said he wanted to make abortion pills more accessible, especially for women in remote or regional areas.

Mr Pirie told the Australian only certified physicians are currently allowed to prescribe the medication in the hopes that it can be extended to nurses and midwives.

“In effect, we will remove one roadblock that prevents nurses, midwives and other health care providers from prescribing the medical abortion pills,” he said.

“It is then up to states and territories and various regulatory authorities to determine who can administer the medication.”

Assistant Secretary of Health Ged Kearney, a former nurse, has welcomed the new risk management plan that will be submitted to the TGA in the coming months.

The TGA would then have to approve the plan and possibly change state laws that prevent nurses in some jurisdictions from prescribing certain medications.

Ms Kearney said access to affordable termination is a “critical part of health care.”

“In light of Roe vs Wade and the change in abortion rights in the US, I know many Australian women are concerned about access to termination,” she said.

Medical abortion medications cost $42.50 under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, but estimates show women can spend up to $350.

Greens Senate Leader Larissa Waters has called for the medication to be prescribed two weeks later, within 11 weeks of the pregnancy.

Ms Waters has called on the Albanian government to support “nurse-led models of care” for administering abortion pills.

Roe v Wade was a landmark 1973 decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the United States Constitution protects a person’s freedom to undergo an abortion.

Earlier this month, Australians took to the streets in solidarity marches that followed the US Supreme Court to overthrow Roe v Wade – with 27 US states banning or threatening to criminalize abortions.

While much of the focus is on America, there is still work to be done on access to home abortion, contraception and safe abortion providers, says MSI Australia.

“The events in the US are devastating for human rights. Fortunately, we are not at risk of an abortion ban in Australia, but we do need more access and equality to abortion care,” said MSI director Jamal Hakim.

It was quashed by the conservative majority court last month — paving the way for US states to go their separate ways.