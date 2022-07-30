WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Aboriginal singer and songwriter Archie Roach dies at the age of 66 

Australia
By Jacky

60873295 0 image m 7 1659177576296

Related Posts

Ex-WAG Danielle Lloyd hails Coleen…

Jacky

Larry Emdur reveals how…

Jacky

Second Monkeypox death announced in…

Jacky

Aboriginal singer and songwriter Archie Roach dies at age 66

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Published: | Updated:

Aboriginal singer Archie Roach has died aged 66 after a long illness.

Next of kin confirmed that Roach was surrounded by friends and family at Victoria’s Warrnambool Base Hospital, where he died.

His sons, Amos and Eban Roach, said they were “heartbroken” to announce the death of their “singer and storyteller” father on Saturday.

“Archie wanted all his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way,” the statement read.

“We are so proud of everything our father has accomplished in his remarkable life. He was a healer and a unifying force. His music brought people together.’

A private ceremony follows.

More to come

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Spanish government use model’s…

Jacky

Melbourne’s famous Shrine of…

Jacky

Neighbours star Nicola Charles slams…

Jacky
1 of 3,220

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More