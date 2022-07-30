Aboriginal singer and songwriter Archie Roach dies at the age of 66 

Aboriginal singer Archie Roach has died aged 66 after a long illness.

Next of kin confirmed that Roach was surrounded by friends and family at Victoria’s Warrnambool Base Hospital, where he died.

His sons, Amos and Eban Roach, said they were “heartbroken” to announce the death of their “singer and storyteller” father on Saturday.

“Archie wanted all his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way,” the statement read.

“We are so proud of everything our father has accomplished in his remarkable life. He was a healer and a unifying force. His music brought people together.’

A private ceremony follows.

More to come