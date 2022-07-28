Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price slams welcome to country ceremony after Pauline Hanson fled Senate

New Aboriginal Senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to nationwide ceremonies for being symbolic gestures and “throwaway lines” — and supported Pauline Hanson after her Senate resignation on Wednesday.

The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines recognized the Indigenous community at Wednesday’s meeting opening, screaming; “No, I don’t and I never will.”

Senator Hanson was branded ignorant and racist by Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe after the stunt, but she has now gained the support of Senator Price, who admitted the ceremonies had reached the point of overkill.

“We’re just completely fed up with it,” she said on Thursday. “It actually removes the sanctity of certain traditional cultures and customs.

“And it’s almost become a throw-away rule.”

The former Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs was elected Country Liberal Party Senator for the Northern Territory and delivered her first speech in traditional costume on Wednesday.

She used the moment to protest Labor’s proposed indigenous vote to parliament, an elected body of First Nations representatives enshrined in the constitution that would advise the government on issues affecting them.

“I’m tired of being symbolically recognized,” she told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Thursday.

“I’ve had enough – they really haven’t done anything to improve the lives of really marginalized people.

“I think I understand Pauline’s frustrations. We don’t want to see all these symbolic gestures. We want to see real action.

“We want to see change for the benefit of not just marginalized Australians, but all Australians.”

She added: ‘Welcome to the country and recognition of the country – they are all a very recent reinvention of culture.

‘It’s not the way down. It is no longer about division. We must treat everyone as Australian citizens and have the same standards for everyone.

“We have so many successful Australians of Indigenous descent, just like me.

Senator Jacinta Price also opposes Labor’s proposed indigenous vote to Parliament, an elected body of First Nations representatives

Senator Jacinta Price (pictured with grandmother Tess Napaljarri Ross) admitted the welcome to the country and recognition of the land ceremonies had reached the point of overkill

“We haven’t needed the paternalistic approach that this government is proposing to improve our lives, because we’re there ourselves, just like everyone else, and that’s what we need to do.

“Just start treating everyone like we’re fucking Australian citizens.”

In her maiden speech, she attacked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s commitment to introduce the Voice in Parliament, which was proposed by indigenous groups.

“We hear the platitudes of maternity declarations from our now prime minister, who suggest without any evidence that a vote to parliament bestowed upon us by the virtuous act of symbolic gesture of this government will empower us,” she told the Senate on Wednesday. .

His government has yet to demonstrate how this proposed vote will deliver practical results and unite rather than drive a wedge between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

‘No, Prime Minister, we don’t need any new alms… and no, we Indigenous Australians have not agreed on this statement.’

Senator Price spoke out after the furious row that erupted over Mrs Hanson’s strike in the Senate.

The One Nation leader later said she could not accept the welcome to the country or a proposal that would be moved later in the day that would see the Indigenous flag hoisted in the Senate chamber.

“I’ve felt this way for a long time,” she said. “I have called for equality for all Australians from day one. I see this as division.’

She said that if anyone needed recognition, it was “our people who fought for this country.” People who have sacrificed their lives’.

Senator Hanson added that “the native flag was never voted on.”

‘I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

She also criticized the recognition that the country is so widespread.

“We hear it now on flights and airplanes. I’m sorry – this is my country too.

“This is heading towards division in our country. A them and us. And we will never close the gap if we continue down this road. All Australians should be treated equally and equally.”

Indigenous Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe called Pauline Hanson racist and her actions ‘disrespectful’ to parliament and Aboriginal Australians

Indigenous Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe called Senator Hanson racist and her actions “disrespectful” towards parliament and Aboriginal Australians.

“Pauline Hanson, you are ignorant and you are racist,” she wrote on Twitter.

Day two of the 47th parliament and racism is on the rise.

Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of recognition of the country in the Senate, refusing to recognize ‘those people’.

‘Do you want to make parliament safe? Down with racism.’