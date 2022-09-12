Aboriginal leader Pat Dodson cries recalling how Queen Elizabeth II ‘made us feel human’

An Aboriginal elder has wiped tears as he spoke of how Queen Elizabeth II treated Indigenous leaders with dignity and respect “for the first time in our lives” during a gathering at Buckingham Palace.

Patrick Lionel Djargun Dodson, an elder of the Yarawu people, and an Aboriginal delegation met the Queen in 1999 as Australia prepared to vote on whether or not to become a republic.

During the ABC documentary The queen and ussaid Mr Dodson – who is now a federal Labor senator -: ‘We got in there and we were completely disarmed.

“It’s funny to get a little emotional because she was so welcoming.

“And she thanked us for coming. And, she… I think we’ve been treated well for the first time in our lives.’

“She treated us like people.”

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Australian people ahead of the 1999 Republic referendum vote

Mr Dodson said he and the First Nations people can “see a mile away when words are bull****.”

He said they’ve seen most of their lives in Australia, but the Queen was genuinely interested in hearing from them and their stories.

The 1999 republic vote was narrowly defeated, with 55 percent of voters in favor of preserving the monarchy — largely due to concerns about the proposed model of what the republic should look like.

However, in the wake of the Queen’s death, some Republicans have renewed their call for the nation to cut ties with the royal family.

Greens leader Adam Bandt tweeted that ‘Australia must move forward’ after her death and that ‘we must become a republic’.

Mehreen Faruqi, his deputy, went even further, saying she “cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples.” We’re reminded of the urgency to…become a republic,” she said, before adding, “Condolences to those who knew the Queen.”

Less than an hour after her death was announced, the Australian Republican Movement (ARM) also called for severing ties with the British monarchy.

Peter FitzSimons, who leads the Australian Republican Movement, said in a statement that it is “unlikely we will ever see another monarch respected or admired by the Australian people.”

“A phenomenal number of people have said to me over the years, ‘I am absolutely with you, but not before the Queen dies,'” he said.

“And I expect there will now be a wave of interest, of membership, of donations.

‘With the greatest respect for Charles III – and I mean that; Personally I have nothing against him – he does not enjoy the same deep well of affection and loyalty as Her Majesty.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian, however, halted talks about Australia soon to become a republic.

Despite Australia’s support for replacing the monarchy with a local head of state – and appointing an assistant minister for a republic – he said there would be no referendum in his first term.

Mr Albanese said out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen that his government will not ask “questions about our constitution” until he is re-elected for a second term.

“This is not a time to talk about our system of government, now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“That’s the system of government we have, it’s one I have to respect as Australian Prime Minister.”

A June poll by polling agency Essential found that 44 percent of Australians were in favor of the country becoming a republic, up from 48 percent in March.

The poll also found that 40 percent of those in the 18-34 age group were against the move — the highest of all groups.

King Charles III was proclaimed monarch of Australia by Governor General David Hurley at a ceremony at Parliament House on Sunday.

Mr Albanian also announced that Australians would be given a one-time public holiday to mourn the loss of the late Queen on National Day of Mourning on 22 September.

“It will be a one-time national holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth,” he said.