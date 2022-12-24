Aboriginal cave art from 22,000 years ago is being destroyed by vandals

Art that was 22,000 years old and sacred to Indigenous Australians has been destroyed by vandals.

The Koonalda Caves are of great spiritual importance to the Mirning people of South Australia’s Nullabor Plain, but were also critical to the archaeological understanding of all Aboriginal people.

Vandals are said to have spent a year digging under a steel gate and completely destroying some of the delicate finger-marked cave art at the monumental site.

The group graffitied the words “don’t look now, but this is a death cave.”

Ancient petroglyphs in South Australia’s Koonalda Caves were destroyed (pictured)

The South Australian government called the vandalism “shocking and heartbreaking”.

“If these vandals can be apprehended, they must face the full force of the law,” it said.

The SA government said it had consulted traditional owners in recent months to develop a plan to “better protect this important place.”

“The existing fence and the general difficulty of accessing the caves deters the vast majority of visitors from entering,” it said.

The destruction has made international headlines and sparked outrage on Twitter.

“What the hell is wrong with people?” one person wrote.

Live CCTV is being considered.

Under Australian law, the Mirning people are not recognized as traditional custodians of the land and they still have to seek permission from the SA government to access the site.

Koonalda Caves ended scholarly acceptance of First Nations people’s history, as it was the first site to date native petroglyphs before 8000 BC.

The art could prove that Indigenous Australians existed at least 22,000 years ago.

It is not the first time that indigenous art has been destroyed in recent years.

Koonalda Cave in the Nullarbor Wilderness Protection area of ​​South Australia is pictured

The Koonalda Caves (pictured) are of great spiritual importance to the Mirning people of the Nullabor plain

In 2020, mining company Rio Tinto detonated the 46,000-year-old rock shelters to make way for an expansion of an iron ore mine.

Rio Tinto was likened to the Taliban after the billion-dollar company destroyed sacred Aboriginal rock shelters in Western Australia.

In May 2020, the mining giant blew up two shelters showing human habitation going back 46,000 years to access high-grade iron ore at the Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region.

An interim parliamentary report released in December 2020 found that ‘Rio knew the value of what they destroyed, but blew it up anyway’.

Photos released by the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation show Juukan Gorge in Western Australia on June 2, 2013 (top) and what it was like on May 15, 2020 (bottom) after it was blown up by Rio Tinto

“When those beautiful Buddhas were destroyed by the Taliban, there was an international outcry,” said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek last month, introducing new laws to prevent this kind of destruction from ever happening again.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a tweet that “The Juukan Gorge, a place of great importance to the First Nations people, was destroyed two years ago.

But no laws were broken. It’s wrong. So we change it.’

“It is inconceivable that any society would knowingly destroy Stonehenge or the Egyptian pyramids … but that is exactly what happened in the Juukan Gorge,” she told parliament.

“The destruction of the Juukan Gorge is equally important. But it happened because of the weaknesses of our laws,” she said.

A parliamentary committee investigating the destruction found that major reform of federal law was needed to protect Australia’s cultural heritage.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek presents the government’s response to a report on the destruction of the Juukan Gorge at the Parliament House on November 24, 2022

Ms Plibersek said the government had accepted seven of the commission’s eight recommendations and would elaborate the latter with the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance.

That recommendation relates to the question of whether ultimate responsibility for the protection of cultural heritage should lie with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs or the Minister of the Environment.

“This report explains how we got to that embarrassing moment… (it) also tells the much bigger story of our national failure on Indigenous cultural heritage.

“We recognize that things have to be improved. We are committed to doing this, in partnership with First Nations Australians.”

Ms Plibersek said on ABC radio’s RN breakfast show: ‘One of the very clear findings of the two investigations into the destruction of the Juukan Gorge was that this was not a one-off incident and that there really were significant flaws in our laws protecting protection of Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted (pictured) about the devastation at the Juukan Gorge

“In fact, the destruction of the Juukan Gorge was legal under the laws as they stand today and that was completely wrong, but it shows how weak the laws are that that is the case.”

She added that “The Juukan Gorge was perhaps the most striking, but by no means a unique experience of cultural heritage protection.

“We’re so lucky in Australia, you know, you think of kids growing up in Egypt who know nothing about the pyramids.

“It’s impossible to imagine and yet here in Australia we have cultural heritage that predates it by tens of thousands of years… and I think we need to change that we value it properly.”