Aboriginal activist Gwenda Stanley says the Queen’s death is a time to rejoice

A controversial Indigenous activist has sparked a heated debate by declaring that she will not grieve the Queen’s death and sees her legacy as an embodiment of colonization.

King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch’s new leader after Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

As the world mourns her death, some Indigenous Australians have condemned her legacy as a figurehead of colonialism.

Among those who will not shed tears is Aboriginal Tent Embassy Ambassador Gwenda Stanley.

“We cannot mourn something that has colonized us for so many generations,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Aboriginal Tent Embassy Ambassador Gwenda Stanley (pictured at a Sorry Day rally) has sparked heated debate by claiming the Queen’s legacy was an epitome of colonization

‘[The monarchy’s] legacy is that they had a privileged life because of the benefit of the genocide of indigenous people across this country.

‘If there is anything, it is’ [something] to rejoice for many colonies around the world. Although she has had many visits to Australia, there is still the injustice of the genocides with which she goes to her grave.’

But not all Indigenous leaders share Mrs. Stanley’s view and have shot the Queen in her defense by claiming she inherited the role and cannot be blamed for what happened before her time.

Outspoken Coalition Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price believes the Queen has done ‘very well’ in her 70-year reign in service to the Commonwealth and insisted that many other Indigenous Australians like her have great respect for the Queen.

I think we are in the best possible position with regard to the British coming to the coasts,” she said.

She added that the results could have been “much more disastrous” for Indigenous Australians if the country had been colonized by the Spaniards or the Dutch.

The late Queen visited Australia 16 times during her 70-year reign. Pictured is the Queen during a visit to Canberra in 2011.

Chancellor of the University of Canberra Professor Tom Calma agreed, pointing out that the Queen came to the throne more than a century and a half after Australia was colonized by the British.

But he believes the Queen’s death should reignite debate over Australia’s future in the Commonwealth and the prospect of a new referendum 23 years after Australians voted against becoming a republic.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has since blasted any talk that Australia will soon become a republic.

Mr Albanese said out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen that he would not ask “questions about our constitution” until a possible second term in 2025.

“This is not a time to talk about our system of government, now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“That’s the system of government we have, it’s one I have to respect as Australian Prime Minister.”

“Obviously this is a time of national mourning.”

Australians will receive a public holiday in honor of the Queen on September 22, three days after her funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey.