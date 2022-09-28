Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz join array of stars flocking to Halloween Horror Nights

A fleet of stars has come to Universal Studios Hollywood for the latest annual Halloween Horror Nights.

For weeks leading up to Halloween, the theme park is open at night, offering visitors the chance to experience a range of horror-themed attractions such as mazes.

The celebrities in attendance this year include Zomebieland star Abigail Breslin, 26, who swung by on the arm of her fiancé Ira Kunyansky.

Abigail and Ira, who got engaged in February after dating since at least late 2017, posed surrounded by park staff in extravagant themed costumes.

Halloween Horror Nights welcomed a star-studded roster of stars, including Chloe Grace Moretz, who shone among the staffers.

Chloe has collected a number of bona fide horror films herself, starring in the camp classic Greta alongside French screen icon Isabelle Huppert.

Some of the cast members of the show Ms. Marvel was also on hand to attend the festivities and pose for photos with the costumed staffers.

The stars of the show Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh and Aramis Knight all got together and mixed among the horror actors.

Bailee Madison, whose own horror credits include the Pretty Little Liars spin-off subtitled Original Sin, was also seen among the revelers.

Halloween Horror Nights have been running since September 8 and will end almost two months later on Halloween night itself.

The event kicks off at 7pm, one hour after the park’s usual opening time, and continues into the wee hours, either 1am or 2am.

Universal Studios Hollywood started hosting Halloween Horror Nights in 1997 and over the ensuing quarter of a century it has become an iconic landmark in Los Angeles.