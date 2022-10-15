Abigail Breslin, 26, reveals she is a domestic violence survivor and states she is ‘still healing’

Abigail Breslin revealed on her Instagram earlier Friday that she was a survivor of domestic violence from a previous relationship.

The 26-year-old actress briefly told her story to her fans and followers, stating that she was in an abusive relationship for almost 2 years.

The star made the decision to tell her story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, expressing her hopes of “helping some people feel a little less alone.”

The Little Miss Sunshine star started her post by giving a disclaimer and trigger warning to anyone reading about her personal experience surviving an abusive relationship.

“As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I have been in a very abusive relationship for almost 2 years. It all started perfectly, I was so in love,” she typed.

She then went on to add that her “abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and then the relationship turned violent.”

Abigail then opened up and went into detail about the abusive situations she had experienced.

“I was regularly beaten, locked in rooms and forced to pretend that everything was okay and normal while suffering serious injuries… injuries that most people didn’t even notice.”

Abigail admitted in her post that she hid her bruises with different types of makeup, “because somehow I still cared about this person.”

In addition to physical abuse, she revealed that her partner had also been verbally abused against her. She then expressed the inner turmoil caused by the relationship.

“I felt so unworthy of someone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was sure there must be something WRONG with ME. That I was ab***h, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unloved.’

Despite feeling the most “lonely” at the time, the Signs actress wrote that her family and friends “played an important and invaluable role in helping me get out of this terrible situation.”

“I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for not only helping me, but BELIEVING me,” she added.

Expressing hope to the current victims and survivors, the award-winning actress stated that she was now in a “healthy” and “great” relationship with her fiancé, Ira Kunyansky.

The two officially got engaged in February earlier this year and both enthusiastically announced the big news on their social media.

Ira shared an adorable photo after he proposed to her, showing Abigail raising her hand to show off the beautiful engagement ring. “She said YES,” he typed in the post’s caption.

The Stillwater star also documented the happy and memorable moment by sharing a photo of the diamond ring, humorously writing, “I was like ‘duh.’

“The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience,” she stated at the end of her post.

“I hope sharing a little more about my story will at least make some people feel a little less alone. If you are currently in an abusive relationship, you CAN get out. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you survived so much and you CAN survive the departure if you have the right tools and support.”

Abigail then added a slide of information for victims of domestic violence with a 24-hour hotline for the NCADV, or National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, (1-800-799-7233).

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) takes place every October and started more than 30 years ago in 1987. According to the The official website of NCADVDVAM is a ‘way to connect and unite individuals and organizations dealing with domestic violence while raising awareness of these issues’.

Social media users shared their love with Abigail in the comment section after she chose to upload her story, with one follower writing “I love you so much, forever proud of you” and another typing “I’m sending you all the love in the world you brave beautiful woman!! Big hugs.’

