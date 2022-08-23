Abdulfatah Awow: Melbourne contact tracer horror as predator goes to woman’s house, demands sex

<!–

Contact tracer Abdulfatah Awow

A contact tracer posed as a health department official to force his way into a Melbourne woman’s bedroom and threatened to have her evicted unless she engaged in sexual acts with him.

Abdulfatah Awow obtained the woman’s personal information while working for a health department subcontractor at a call center responsible for tracing contacts and making vaccine appointments.

His victim, a 31-year-old woman, was in isolation in July 2021 after returning from a trip to Sydney with a red zone permit.

She lived in a Burwood stock house and did laundry in her bedroom.

Awow called her as part of his job while on a call center shift, to make sure she was up to it and meeting home isolation requirements.

But for some inexplicable reason, he took a photo of her personal contact information and saved it for after work.

When Awow got home from work, he called the woman. He claimed to be a health ministry inspector and said her quarantine was illegal because she didn’t isolate herself at home.

He told her that he had her name, phone number, address and visa status and that he had to make a home visit.

At 9:20 p.m. he arrived at her house and she let him in. He showed her the photo of her personal information and took notes and photos as he toured her house and bedroom.

She could be in big trouble if the health department found out how she was in isolation, but if she made him happy, he would protect her and she wouldn’t be deported to Taiwan, Awow told her.

He asked her to perform sexual acts with him and she refused.

Awow told her that other girls had obeyed.

He left the house after the woman’s boyfriend called her and a roommate came out of their bedroom.

Awow persisted and called the woman five times after he left.

Judge Ellis described his actions as a significant breach of trust that warranted a three-and-a-half-year prison term.

She said she was concerned that while he pleaded guilty to, among other things, aggravated burglary and attempted sexual assault, he had tried to justify his actions when he spoke to a psychologist.

He claimed that he did not know how much power or authority he had in his role, and that he had only gone to the woman’s house to explain that she was violating the quarantine regulations.

The woman went to a hotel after the incident and has since moved to the highway out of concern that Awow had her personal information.

Awow has already spent a year in custody and must serve another year before being eligible for parole.