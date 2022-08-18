ABC’s Q&A guest compares Scott Morrison to herpes: Johann Hari

<!–

A controversial British author compared Scott Morrison to herpes because “just when you think it’s gone, it comes back worse than ever.”

Johann Hari appeared on Thursday’s episode of ABC’s Q&A panel and was asked about the former prime minister’s secret nomination to five ministerial positions during the Covid pandemic.

“Well, Scott Morrison looks a bit like herpes to me,” Mr. Hari said to shock the live TV audience.

“Just when you think it’s gone, it comes back worse than ever.”

Herpes is a sexually transmitted disease known for causing ulcers.

British author of self-improvement Johann Hari (above) likened former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to herpes because ‘just when you think it’s gone, it comes back worse than ever’

Mr Hari is the author of several self-improvement books that focus on concentration, depression, and addiction.

He was also a journalist for The Huffington Post and The Independent before being fired for plagiarism and negatively editing his critics’ Wikipedia pages.

When asked what he thought of Morrison’s unprecedented coup during the Covid pandemic, Mr Hari recalled former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s response to Covid lockdowns.

“At the height of Covid, Angela Merkel addressed the German people,” Hari said.

“She told them that the last thing you want to do as German Chancellor, with our history, is suspend anyone’s democratic freedoms, so I will be 100 percent transparent with you every step of the way about what I’m doing. .

“There’s a phrase she said that I thought so much about Morrison, she said, ‘This is what democracy means, we make political decisions transparently and we explain them.’

“Australians deserve more Merkel and less Morrison in my opinion.”

Mr Morrison (pictured with wife Jenny) faces massive backlash for appointing himself to five ministerial jobs during the Covid pandemic without notifying anyone

A quick show-by-hand survey of the public found that hardly anyone trusted Australian politicians.

From March 14, 2020 to May 6, 2021, Mr Morrison, with the help of Governor General David Hurley and then Attorney General Christian Porter, swore himself in for five ministerial roles.

Those positions were the Minister of Health, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Resources, the Minister of the Interior and the Treasurer.

All these jobs had already been filled, but Mr Morrison acted as second-in-command.

In an intense press conference on Wednesday, Mr Morrison defended his actions by stating that Australians could not understand his position as prime minister.

Mr Albanese responded to the defense later that afternoon by quashing Mr Morrison’s actions and demanding apologies.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (above) criticized Morrison’s defense for appointing himself to five positions and demanded an apology from the former prime minister.

“Scott Morrison was evasive, he was defensive, he was passive-aggressive and of course he was selfish,” he said.

‘How about an apology to the Australian people? The Australian people went to an election not knowing it had happened, not knowing there was a shadow government operating in darkness, with no transparency.”

Morrison said he only used his secret powers once in December 2021 to blockade a gas exploration project off the central coast of NSW.

“If I had been in the situation where those powers had to be used, I believe now was the time to have that conversation [with the ministers] because then the powers would be introduced,’ he said.

“The powers are set up as emergency power.”