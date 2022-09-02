ABC’s Q and A hits a new low in TV ratings drawing only 165,000 viewers

<!–

ABC’s Q&A hit a new low in ratings overnight.

The once prestigious current affairs talk show, hosted by Stan Grant, drew a pitiful audience of just 165,000 viewers in the major centers on Thursday night.

During the broadcast, the panel discussed wages and the rising cost of living.

The current affairs panel show was once an ABC ratings winner, attracting major political leaders of all persuasions.

But in recent years, audiences have dwindled and the show has often come under scrutiny for its perceived political bias.

Meanwhile, entertainment programs struggled to win favor with the public as the evening was dominated by sports.

Seven’s account of the nail-biting AFL elimination between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba scored an impressive 786,000 fans in the Metro ratings.

On a Thursday night dominated by end-of-season matches from both major football codes, Channel Seven’s quiz show The Chase drew 464,000 viewers in the subway ratings.

The NRL match between Parramatta and Melbourne Storm performed well for Channel Nine, attracting 385,000 viewers.

The network’s long-running soap opera Home and Away saw viewers leave Summer Bay as the football season draws to a close.

The long-running soap tumbled to just 281,000 viewers in major centers on Thursday. This was a particularly disappointing result after Monday’s assessment reached an audience of 475,000 in five cities.

Embattled Channel 10 struggled in the ratings again, with only Gogglebox proving a strong performer.

The beloved banking critics drew 381,000 fans into the subway ratings.

Overall, Channel Seven took off thanks to the footy, winning the evening with a huge audience share of 39.3 percent.

Nine lagged far behind in second place with 24.6 percent of the market.

Channel 10 took third that night, with just 15.2 percent of viewers, while ABC came in fourth with 13.7 percent.