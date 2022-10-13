ABC's Ita Buttrose apologises for trans women story not mentioning the physical advantage in sport

The article was originally published in April, but has since been corrected

The apology was in response to Liberal Senator Claire Chandler’s complaint

ABC apologized for not noting that trans women can retain physical advantages

Ita Buttrose said article on trans women in sport had ‘serious editorial lapses’

The chairman of the ABC has admitted there were ‘serious editorial errors’ in a story about transgender women in sport.

The since-corrected online article was the subject of a complaint by Liberal senator Claire Chandler for failing to mention that trans women retain physical advantages over female athletes.

An internal ABC review also found the article to be ‘substantially misleading’ and in breach of the broadcaster’s impartiality standards.

Chair Ita Buttrose wrote to Ms Chandler after the review and said the ABC would carry out a ‘thorough debrief’ with all involved, Daily Telegraph reported.

Ita Buttrose – chairman of the ABC – has admitted there were “serious editorial errors” in a story about a scientific look at trans women in sport that failed to include the fact that “trans women can retain physical advantages”

The original story was published in April and was presented as a scientific look at whether trans women retained any biological advantages over other women.

After several complaints and an internal review, the article was edited to include research showing that trans women in the US Air Force could run an average of 12 percent faster than biological women.

Liberal senator Ms Chandler demanded an explanation from Ms Buttrose about how the editorial lapses were possible and why the reporter had not sought views on female athletes.

‘I suggest that this series of errors and breaches of standards could only have occurred in circumstances where the author set out to make a predetermined case, selected interviewees to support his own position and purposefully omitted relevant facts showing that there is substantial evidence that trans. females retain performance advantages resulting from male puberty,’ Ms Chandler wrote in a letter to the ABC.

Ms Buttrose said in response: “The editorial lapses in the original story are certainly regrettable”.

“These are really serious editorial errors and have been dealt with as such by the ABC Sport team and the journalists responsible for producing the story.

‘There has been a thorough debrief with everyone involved.’