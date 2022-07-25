ABC’s Dr Norman Swan gets Covid a second time despite four vaccine doses 

The ABC’s leading advocate for strong Covid prevention measures has admitted to contracting the coronavirus twice, but said his second bout of the disease “wasn’t that bad.”

dr. Norman Swan, the national broadcaster’s chosen spokesperson for the pandemic, told listeners about his Coronacast podcast that despite four doses of vaccine, he contracted his second Covid-19 infection while traveling through Europe.

“I caught Covid-19 for the second time when I was away a few weeks ago,” said Dr Swan last Wednesday.

“It wasn’t that bad, but still a little disconcerting to get it a second time, even though I’ve had a fourth dose.”

He said his first infection had been during the Easter period.

dr. Swan said Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants flooded the world because they were able to evade protection from both the vaccines and immunity.

“Here we are with a new wave that is happening around the world and it is a wave of sub-variants that are quite immune and vaccine evasive,” he said.

The virus seemed to “reset itself” every six months, said Dr. Swan, which is “immunologists of concern.”

VITAL COVID FACTS On July 18, only 293 people under 50 died from Covid If you’re under 50 and get Covid, you have a 1 in 10,000 chance of dying Most people who die are men over 70 or women over 80 The median age to die from Covid is 83 years The average life expectancy in Australia is 82.9 Even frail elderly in retirement homes have a 95 percent chance of surviving an infection More than 60,770 elderly care residents of the 63,875 infected have recovered from Covid Only one in 20 in retirement homes has died after contracting the virus

Despite the virus evading the vaccine’s immunity, he still argued that people should get the four injections because it lowered the chance of serious illness.

“Vaccines hold the line when it comes to serious illness and the chance of dying,” said Dr Swan.

Last week, Dr Swan called on governments to reintroduce mask rules or the country could ‘fill up’ when the next Covid variant emerges.

“We should probably mandate masks and N95s in high-risk environments,” he told ABC radio.

“Otherwise we’ll be full when the next variant comes along and it’s even more virulent than this one — in other words, more likely to kill you or make you seriously ill.”

dr. Swan said governments have a responsibility to reintroduce masking rules, and insisted that vaccines alone were not enough to protect the population.

“The government has rolled the dice on the vaccines and the vaccines are not enough,” he said.

While he stopped asking for mask mandates on his latest podcast, Dr. Swan that vaccines were not enough and that Covid could cause serious health problems with the risk of piling up with reinfection.

“If you want to prevent this accumulation of people with heart disease and other problems in the community, you have to slow down the virus and infect fewer people and the way to do that is masks and ventilation, HEPA filters,” he said.

He suggested that bars and restaurants were potentially super-distributed environments and that governments should help fund improvements to their ventilation or risk closing them again.

ABC critics say the national broadcaster has been pushing for heavy-handed government intervention since the start of the pandemic.

Sky News presenter Chris Kenny described ABC presenters’ Covid views as “groupthink” and suggested they did not represent the majority of Australians.

“For more than two years, many people have faced real job insecurity, small businesses have closed, children have missed school and people have been separated from loved ones,” he said.

“But ABC presenters and other government employees have had job security and can work from home, but they still encourage overly authoritarian responses that, in the real world, can dramatically affect people’s quality of life and even undermine their lives. livelihood.

“The groupthink at the ABC is extraordinary, with all the presenters and producers seeming to share the same opinion and instinctively favor government intervention and coercion.

“They need to mingle with mainstream Australians who have a different perspective, value freedom of choice, resilience and individual responsibility.”