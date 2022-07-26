ABC to name Alyssa Farah Griffin as Meghan McCain’s full time replacement on The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, will be the new co-host of the popular talk show The View, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Farah Griffin, 33, will be named as Meghan McCain’s full-time replacement on the panel starting September for the show’s 26th season.

Three insiders aware of the discussions with Farah Griffin have told DailyMail.com that ABC will be announcing her new position soon.

ABC has rotated the seat vacated by DailyMail.com columnist McCain since her departure on August 6, 2021.

Farah Griffin now joins current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and rotating co-host Ana Navarro on weekday mornings on ABC.

Farah Griffin (left) served as White House communications director under Donald Trump (right) for eight months before resigning in December 2020

A source close to discussions with the former White House staffer said: “My jaw dropped when I was told she was the choice. It does not make any sense.

“Part of me wishes they just leaned over to MAGA and hired Kimberly Guilfoyle. At least it would better reflect some of the audience and there would be fireworks every day.”

Another insider told DailyMail.com: ‘Her soon to be co-hosts are very upset. They feel she is not authentic and change her mind based on who her paymaster is.

Ana Navarro feels especially let down for hiring someone who was a vital part of the movement that has destabilized this country.

“Alyssa’s family is also problematic. Her father Joseph founded WorldNetDaily, a website that promotes conspiracy theories. It’s terrifying.’

A third source added: ‘Her appointment costs us bookings too. Wanda Sykes withdrew because she didn’t want to be on the show with her.”

Comedian Sykes’ withdrawal from the show was first reported by The Daily Beast’s confidant media newsletter.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives of ABC, The View and Ana Navarro for comment.

Los Angeles-born Farah Griffin is a political adviser and in 2020 served as White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president in the Trump administration.

The conservative resigned in December 2020, a month before stepping down.

At the time, she tweeted: “It has been the honor of her life to serve in the Trump administration for the past 3 and a half years, first as press secretary for @VP Pence, then as press secretary for the @DeptofDefense, and most recently as communications director.” from the White House.”

A month after she quit, Trump held his infamous rally in front of the White House on January 6, 2020 — the day Congress moved to certify the election for Joe Biden and many of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent they did this.

Farah Griffin was quick to denounce the attack after publicly denouncing Trump supporters the day before for harassing Mitt Romney.

On January 8, 2021, she blamed Trump for inciting the insurgency and proposed to step down when the House for the second time wanted his administration to impeach the outgoing president.

She also served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019 — before being named the youngest Pentagon press secretary in history.

In October, weeks before her wedding, she criticized Trump for lying about the election being stolen during a performance on The View, saying she would no longer support him.

She recalled: “The elections were called. It was a few weeks ago and I started to see the rhetoric around the election being stolen, and I saw some of my colleagues come on TV and say the same thing.

“I knew basically that wasn’t true and that it could have dangerous consequences.”

She added, “I thought I had a duty to the country first and foremost to tell the truth.”

Farah Griffin said she was devastated by the uprising, as she remembered how Air Force veteran Ashli ​​Babbitt was fatally shot while breaking through the US Capitol building.

“It breaks my heart that an Air Force veteran was so twisted by lies sold to her by the US president that she lost her life,” she said.

Farah Griffin insisted she “wouldn’t support Donald Trump anymore.”

“Our country has to go in a different direction,” she added. “Policyally, there are some good things… but we have to move forward with this era.”

The CNN political commentator told The View earlier this year: “I recently got married in November and this is such a difficult subject, so remember two things: COVID has made people shrink their friend groups, their family groups. People are not around each other if they are not open to vaccination. Add to that political polarization.

“Personally, in my situation I had to deal with two people who were very close to me, my father and stepmother, who did not want to attend my wedding.”

This comes after fans of the popular American talk show demanded that Whoopi Goldberg be fired for being “crazy” during live broadcasts this week.

Fans of the show have called on the producers to rearrange the casting after the popular show recently suffered a string of blunders.

On Friday, Whoopi, 66, went to the panel discussing parenting when she used the word “a**,” leaving fans shocked.