ABC This Week producer Dax Tejera has died of a heart attack at the age of 37

Dax Tejera, executive producer of ABC This Week, passed away unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 37 from a heart attack.

Tejera was a married father of two and a beloved member of the ABC News team.

He has worked with George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz and recently traveled to London to contribute to the network’s coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a memo to staff on Christmas Eve, ABC News President Kim Godwin said, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera, passed away suddenly last night from a heart attack.

ABC This Week producer Dax Tejera passed away suddenly on Friday of a heart attack

Tejera with his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. ABC colleagues now pay tribute to him as a loving and proud father

As an EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Dax’s energy, passion, and love for that show, ABC News, and you shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.”

Tributes have since flooded social media.

Good Morning America correspondent Gio Benitez said in a moving Instagram post, “As you celebrate Christmas Eve with your family, please keep Dax Tejera’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

“He was the executive producer of This Week ABC, a friend to all of us, and—most importantly—a loving husband to Veronica and a devoted father to two beautiful little girls, Sofia and Ella.

Tejera produced for Martha Raddatz in the UK earlier this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

.@RachelvScott reports on the sudden death of Dax Tejera, the executive producer of @ABCThisWeek. In a memo to employees @ABC President Kim Godwin said Dax’s passion and love for the show shone every Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Cl7P5EJ1O5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 25, 2022

Tejera with ABC colleagues during a meeting with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Tejera with ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez, who led tributes on social media

Tejera with Katie Couric and Jorge Ramos at the 2016 Republican National Convention

Tributes to the 37-year-old father-of-two on LinkedIn and social media following the news of his passing

“Dax was a champion to so many at ABC News, leading the way with groundbreaking television specials.”

He posted a photo of the pair at The White House, explaining that it was taken after an interview with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “for a Pride special of its kind.”

Tejera has been with ABC since 2017, when he started as a Senior Producer at the network’s Washington DC office

‘We often agreed that we were exactly the same age: 37. Way too young to be gone now. We will miss you very much, Dax. Godspeed, my friend,” Benitez wrote.

Cecilia Vega posted her own tribute, writing alongside a photo of Tejera, “You smile. Your laugh. Your dedication. Your deep love for Veronica and your beautiful daughters. You take pride in your work. The way you looked out for the next generation and fought to pave the way for Latinos to emerge.

‘The way you broke through barriers yourself. The way you always encouraged me and believed in me. Your proper Miami style and the fact that you never wore socks even on the coldest cold days. Dax Tejera, you have gone too soon.

“We’ll miss everything about you. Your family was so lucky to have you. Your legacy lives on in all those you championed and applauded.”

Tejera had been with ABC since 2017, when he started as a Senior Producer at the network’s Washington DC office.

He previously worked at NBC and holds degrees from both Dartmouth and Columbia.