ABC star Tony Armstrong breaks his silence on rumours he has a ‘secret wife’

Logie winner Tony Armstrong has denied rumors that he has a “secret wife” who stays out of the limelight.

The 32-year-old ABC star, who is reportedly single, laughed when confronted by the whispers during an interview with Stellar Magazine this weekend.

“If I had a secret wife I’d been hiding all this time, do you think I’d tell you?” he was joking

Tony insisted that he is not against the idea of ​​marriage, but that he will not settle down with just anyone.

“It has to be someone who is very special and I think I have to be in a space where I can also give them what they need,” he said.

Tony explained that while his career may be peaking right now, he’s adamant not to get caught up in the hype of fame.

“I’m just trying to remind myself to enjoy the ride and not empathize with things when they’re going well. And don’t get too caught up in it if you don’t.’

Tony spoke about his personal life during an interview with the Herald Sun in May, amid rumors he could be the next bachelor.

“The dumbest thing going around right now is that I’m doing The Bachelor,” he said.

“It’s just not true, but people who aren’t good friends but would have my number and stuff buy into it,” he continued.

“I hate that whole side of what I do, so I can’t imagine going through what they’re going through on The Bachelor for Australia.

“That’s my idea of ​​a living nightmare.”

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards. In the picture with ABC colleagues

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards.

Last month, he announced that he had retired from the AFL after seven years, having played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood.

The sports star signed a contract with a local Victorian football club, Barwon Heads Seagulls, for the remainder of the 2022 season.