ABC sparks Credit Suisse financial frenzy after reporter David Taylor’s tweet

A single deleted tweet from an ABC reporter may have led to a massive crash in the share price of a multinational bank.

ABC business reporter David Taylor tweeted on Saturday that a ‘major international investment bank is on the brink’, instantly setting off a whirlwind of speculation about Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse’s bank shares plunged over the weekend, falling to a five-year record low as almost 10 percent of its value was wiped off the stock market.

Share prices fell from 3.96 Swiss francs at Friday’s close to 3.61 on Monday morning.

When the stock crash occurred, some global headlines cited ABC’s ‘report’, despite Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner’s public denials that the banking giant was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Taylor’s tweet was later deleted on Monday after ABC executives intervened, and Credit Suisse’s share price later rebounded to 3.96 Swiss francs.

But at at one stage, Wall Street veterans feared the world was on the brink of another Lehman Brothers disaster, which triggered the 2008 global financial crisis.

‘ABC Australia is reporting citing a “credible source”,’ one investor tweeted over the weekend. “Most of the references point to Credit Suisse.

‘As I already suggested yesterday, dominoes are starting to fall, I suspect this will be “Lehman Brothers 2.0.”‘

Lehman Brothers was the fourth largest investment banker in the United States before it collapsed in 2008, triggering the worldwide financial disaster.

Markets jumped on Credit Suisse as the latest vulnerable bank following the ABC reporter’s weekend tweet, following months of declines in the bank’s stock.

The bank’s share price has fallen from last year’s peak of around 15 Swiss francs to current levels bubbling under 4 Swiss francs after a series of big losses, including the $8.4 billion lost in Archego’s hedge fund collapse in 2021.

Credit Suisse’s share price has fallen from last year’s high of around 15 Swiss francs to current levels bubbling under 4 Swiss francs after a series of big losses.

There is also speculation that the company could be hit hard by derivative contracts, which have left the institute badly exposed to the current rising interest rates.

However, the CEO stressed over the weekend that the bank has a $100 billion buffer to protect it – and there was absolutely no danger of it going bust.

“The bank is currently executing a number of strategic initiatives, including potential divestitures and asset sales,” he said in a statement to ease staff and market fears.

“The goal is to create a more focused, agile group with a significantly lower absolute cost base.”

The ABC newsman’s tweet had been liked 28,000 times by Monday and retweeted by more than 6,000 others as the rumor spread around the world.

But the journalist has now come under fire from some analysts for causing chaos with his vague tweet and not doing further research before hitting send.

‘ABC reporter David Taylor deletes tweets about the impending collapse of a [international bank],’ one tweeted.

‘It’s unbelievable how this reporter sent this out without so much as checking the accounts…how can anyone trust this reporter in the future?’

Another added: ‘The Credit Suisse rumors are probably all false.

‘This was all started by an overzealous ABC Australia reporter (based on a single conversation with a financial analyst) and has since deleted the tweet and been reprimanded by his employer.’

The ABC refused to discuss the tweet further on Tuesday and referred Daily Mail Australia to an earlier statement denying ever having published an article on the issue

A spokesman added: ‘The ABC journalist made the comment following an exchange with a financial analyst.

‘His managers have discussed the matter with him and have reminded him of the ABC’s social media guidelines.

‘Reports that the ABC has published an article on this subject are incorrect.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Taylor for comment.