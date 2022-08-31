ABC set to premiere new eight-part anthology series Summer Love

<!–

The ABC premieres a new series from the creators of the cult hit, Upper Middle Bogan.

Created by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope, Summer Love is an eight-part comedy set in a seaside vacation home.

Each half-hour episode features a self-contained story that explores love amid holiday disasters, unpredictable encounters and unlikely connections.

The cast is packed with well-known favorites, including Love Child’s Harriet Dyer, prankster Stephen Curry, Rake star Sibylla Budd and Patrick Brammall from Channel 10’s Offspring.

C0 maker Butler told media week fans should expect a show full of hope – even if it doesn’t always end well for the characters.

“We want it to be about people trying to find some kind of connection with each other because that brings warmth,” she said.

“It’s not always a happy ending, but it’s about finding common ground, even if it’s melancholy.”

Butler says she started working on the series during the pandemic after wanting to do something “warm.”

Fans can expect an original take on romantic encounters.

In one episode, we see Butler and Hope as a couple who, after a misunderstanding about booking a vacation, have to spend a weekend away with another couple who is in the middle of a trial divorce.

Another storyline centers on a gay couple – played by Tim Draxl (The Newsreader) and Harry McNaughton – whose anniversary plans turn chaotic after they encounter an unexpected visitor.

Other featured cast includes Miranda Tapsell, Richard Davies, Nazeem Hussain and Sana’a Shaik.

Summer Love premieres August 31 at 9 p.m. on ABC.