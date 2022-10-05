ABC presenter Julia Baird is forced off air as she faces another major health battle

Popular ABC host and author Julia Baird revealed that her recent mysterious absence from TV screens has been to prepare for surgery.

Baird wrote in 2015 that she had a tumor the size of a basketball removed from her stomach, which had grown out of advanced ovarian cancer.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old journalist and author posted a long and heartfelt message on her Instagram account, which she also posted on Twitter, explaining why she had not been seen hosting the ABC news talk show The Drum.

“Thanks to all those who have written to ask why I haven’t been on the Drum for the past few months,” Baird wrote.

‘I’m having more surgery this week and it’s going to take quite a while to recover so I won’t be back on the air until next year.’

Ms Baird said she would also be ‘taking a break’ from her regular columns in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and her recent appointment as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

She thanked all those who had wished her luck.

“I am also grateful for all the kind and encouraging messages you send,” she wrote.

‘I try to get back to everyone, but if I can’t, please know that I read them and am encouraged by them.’

She ended the post by writing: ‘Anyway, vent for a bit and send some love.’

Colleagues, including some of the biggest names in Australian journalism, and other public figures flocked to her Twitter feed to wish her well.

“Oh I’m so sorry to read this Julia,” wrote Nine news presenter Georgie Dent.

‘The torment your body has endured is so cruel. That your mind and heart remain burningly sharp and gloriously generous is inexplicable. Sending you and your clan every ounce of strength, love and ferocious cells for speedy recovery from cancer. xx’

‘Thank you so much love. Torment is real! But forward xx,’ replied Baird.

ABC Mediawatch presenter Paul Barry said he admired Baird’s bravery.

‘So sorry to hear you’re taking another round. It’s unfair, but you’ve been so brave about it and we’re all rooting for you. We’ll see you back on The Drum soon. PB,’ he wrote.

Baird replied ‘thank you very much Paul’.

Another Nine journalist Hugh Rimington wrote simply ‘Sending love back, Julia’.

‘Sending love Julia. Hope you feel much better soon and can seek some moments of awe over the next few months x’, SBS host Jennie Brockie tweeted.

Documentarian and author Benjamin Law wrote: ‘Sending love and strength, JB. Hope recovery is quick and you get all the rest you need.’

Nine-morning show presenter and singer David Campbell had a simple message: ‘Get better Julia.’

There were also messages of support from Masterchef winner Julie Goodwin, ABC radio host Wendy Harmer, former MP Julia Banks and former head of the AMAs Kerryn Phelps.

In her Instagram post, Baird expressed how much she loves ‘all this work’ that she does in the media.

“It’s a joy and a privilege, so thank you to those who watch, read and engage,” she said.

‘Being part of a community of readers, thinkers, debaters, big-hearted people, light seekers and hunters of awe and wonder is one of the best things about being a writer and journalist.

‘I met so many wonderful people while working at the Herald, the ABC and so many of you after writing my last book. I don’t take it for granted’.

Baird’s last book ‘Phosphorescence’ was a memoir that won several awards, including the Australian Book Industry Book of the Year 2021 award.

The book, which was published in March 2020, has the subtitle ‘A memoir of finding joy when your world goes dark’.

In 2015, Baird wrote about the experience of being diagnosed with cancer and finding out that she had a tumor in her body.

“It was a mass the size of a basketball living between my belly button and my spine,” she wrote.

‘Soon I was almost fumbling with it. A dark, murderous infant. I wasn’t sure if I wanted an operation or an exorcism’.

Julia Baird and her husband, Chaser comedy star Julian Morrow, live in Sydney and have two children.