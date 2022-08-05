ABC newsreader Jessica Rendall is caught SCRIBBLING on her notes in a hilarious blooper

ABC News reporter Jessica Rendall was caught in a hilarious blooper this week when she was caught on camera scribbling on her notes after signing her news bulletin.

The brunette thought she was off the air, but the cameras were still rolling.

“Stay with us now, Sarah Ferguson’s due at 7:30, goodnight,” Jessica said, before shuffling and scribbling on her papers.

ABC News reporter Jessica Rendall was caught in a hilarious blooper this week when she was caught on camera scribbling on her notes after signing her news bulletin

Jessica posted the gaffe on her TikTok page, writing, “Please don’t fire me, I was just taking notes.”

Her fans have since dubbed her the “Queen of ABC News.”

“She signed off on that sheet quickly,” a follower wrote below.

“Stay with us now, Sarah Ferguson’s due at 7:30, goodnight,” Jessica said, before shuffling her papers and scribbling on them.

Jessica posted the gaffe on her TikTok page, writing: ‘Please don’t fire me, I was just taking notes’

Another said: ‘She says, ‘Hell yeah, I’m outta here!’

Jessica was a cadet reporter for the broadcaster in 2020, before coming on air.

She’s not the only one to have an embarrassing gaffe on the ABC.

Natasha Exelby was caught fiddling with a pen when the camera cut back at her at her desk during an ABC bulletin in 2017.

Her fans have since called her the ‘Queen of ABC News’

Natasha Exelby was caught playing with a pen when the camera cut back at her at her desk during a 2017 ABC bulletin

Her shocked reaction gave viewers a good laugh – but her bosses were reportedly not amused, they quickly stripped her of newscasters and relegated her to junior producer crews.

The ABC then backed down on their decision to sideline the news reporter after a public outcry.

She later left the ABC weeks after the gaffe.

Following reports that she had been fired for “behavioral issues” from the news anchor, the TV personality appeared to be taking a swipe at the network.

Speaking about her decision to remain silent during the scandal, Natasha told The Sunday Telegraph: ‘Even though they (the ABC) didn’t do the right thing through me, I wanted to do the right thing through them’.