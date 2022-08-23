ABC News Breakfast sports presenter Tony Armstrong ‘thought he was going to die’

<!–

ABC News Breakfast sports host Tony Armstrong feared for his life Monday after a spontaneous burst of energy from co-host and Western Bulldogs fanatic Michael Rowland.

The panel discussed the Bulldogs’ nail-biting weekend success in reaching eighth place and automatic qualification to next week’s AFL finals series.

The 2016 prime ministers defeated Hawthorn on Sunday but had to wait nervously for other results before they were assured of qualifying for the final.

After initially looking calm and composed, Rowland could no longer contain his excitement as he leaped out at Tony with both arms, yelling, “We’re in! were in!’

Michael then grabbed Tony’s arm and started dancing in his chair.

Tony, who played 35 AFL games for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood from 2010 to 2015, screamed in terror at Rowland’s antics, who also startled co-host Lisa Millar when she jumped out of her chair.

“You really scared me,” Tony said. ‘I thought I was going to die! It’s 6:12 am, I don’t need that! Who needs coffee?!’

Tony was horrified by Michael’s antics before letting out bursts of raucous laughter

The breakfast show later posted the clip on social media along with the caption: “[Tony]life just flashed before his eyes!’

A number of viewers shared their thoughts about the rowdy interaction.

“The look on your face, Tony, is priceless my friend,” said one, while another replied, “That’s way too much energy for 6:12 am on a Monday.”

“I think Michael’s reaction was actually quite normal! Why was everyone so shocked?’ wrote another viewer.

Tony also retweeted the video, telling Michael to “sleep with one eye open” from now on.