ABC News Breakfast presenter Tony Armstrong is all smiles as he graces the cover of Stellar

ABC News Breakfast sports host Tony Armstrong is all smiles on Stellar’s latest cover.

The 32-year-old AFL player shared a preview of the issue on Thursday, where he cheerfully poses in a stylish brown suit and beige shirt.

He uploaded the snap to Instagram, writing, “Absolutely, sure, sure, felt natural about this shoot and certainly didn’t mispronounce Hermes.”

It comes after Tony walked off the set of ABC News Breakfast following a mid-air blunder that potentially left him injured.

The former AFL player took part in an ill-advised segment attempting to learn Irish dancing ahead of Eireborne’s national tour.

While Tony was arguing on set, his colleague Michael Rowland said he “won’t be happy until I see Tony Armstrong do one of those high kicks.”

“Just a treble and a high kick please, Tony,” added co-host Catherine Murphy, referring to a particular Irish dance.

Tony then delivered a spectacular high kick for the crew, before stumbling off the set as the hosts laughed and cheered in amazement.

Michael and Catherine expressed concern when Tony joked about his hamstring injury.

“Can we please get a physio to the studio?” she said.

‘Call me,’ Tony added, before Catherine joked, ‘I really hope that doesn’t affect his football career.’

“I think he really did his hammies,” Michael said. “He stumbled out of the studio.”

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards.

Last month, he announced his retirement from the AFL after seven years, having played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood.

The sports star signed a contract with a local Victorian football club, Barwon Heads Seagulls, for the remainder of the 2022 season.