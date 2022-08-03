ABC locks in premiere date for Old People’s Home for Teenagers spinoff narrated by Annabel Crabb

The ABC has revamped its 2021 show Old People’s Home for 4- Year Olds into a new spin-off series called Old People’s Home For Teenagers, which will air weekly starting August 30.

The new show, narrated by Annabel Crabb, is a five-part series and aims to change the lives of teenagers through their interaction with older Australians.

On the surface, the elderly and teens have little in common, but the new show aims to challenge those misconceptions through simple everyday tasks, from cooking to using technology to build confidence and improve the well-being of both. .

Old People’s Home for Teenagers will be a thought-provoking and heartwarming series highlighting the impact of loneliness on older and younger Australians.

About half of the elderly population in retirement homes admit to being lonely, but teenagers with social experience are often dismissed as ‘moody’.

In the first season, Old People’s Home For 4-Year Olds, 11 senior citizens and 10 preschoolers met for daily activities as a social experiment to see if both groups would benefit from the interactions.

In season two, the ABC reversed its approach with a new group of mostly widows and lonely elderly Australians joining a group of lively 4-year-olds in a purpose-built kindergarten.

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Old was hugely successful during its two seasons in the UK, which was produced by CPL Productions for Channel 4 television.

The show has since been sold to 15 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Poland, France, Sweden, Denmark and Portugal.

The show’s season two premiere registered the second-highest-rated non-news/current affairs show of the evening in Australia when it premiered last April.

Awarded an AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program, Old People’s Home for 4-year-olds has been described as the most heartwarming show on television.

One of the most popular older characters from the first series, Grace touched hearts across the country when she died on May 10, 2019 without living to see the show aired.

The 89-year-old retired receptionist was the most energetic elderly resident who loved nothing more than working out outside with the bubbly 4-year-olds.

She formed a close bond with her young boyfriend Jax in the first season of Old People’s Home for 4-year-olds.

Some of the emotional scenes sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter. in 2021. A viewer aptly labeled the show as “a big warm hug”.