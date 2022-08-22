ABC journalist John Tulloh dies in Sydney at age 82

<!–

ABC legend John Tulloh passed away in Sydney on Sunday at age 82.

Affectionately known as ‘JT’, Tulloh was widely respected for leading ABC coverage of major global issues ranging from the two Gulf Wars (in 1991 and 2003), the breakup of the Soviet Union, the civil wars in the Balkans and the Bali bombing.

The distinguished former international news editor, from 1985-2000, was also ABC’s head of international operations until 2004.

Tulloh began his journalism career working in newspapers in South Australia before joining the international TV news agency Visnews in London in the 1960s.

At various times based in Ho Chi Minh City (then Saigon), Singapore, Hong Kong and New York, he helped shape how television viewers around the world watched major news events.

Justin Stevens, ABC’s Director of News, paid tribute to the leadership of his former colleague at the national broadcaster.

“Our condolences go out to John’s family and friends. John led the ABC correspondents during a tumultuous period in history, and the ABC’s international coverage benefited greatly from his experience.

‘He was an excellent correspondent and editor-in-chief, guiding many of the great correspondents, international collaborators and cameramen.

“The reason the ABC is respected around the world for its foreign affairs coverage is in large part due to brilliant individuals like John, and we stand on his shoulders today.”

ABC’s editor-in-chief Craig McMurtrie also added his voice to the growing chorus of tributes to the “great” editor.

Calm in a crisis, unfailingly supportive, JT seemed to watch, read and listen to everything you submitted and didn’t dodge harsh feedback when needed.

“Old school, a gentleman and a great editor.”