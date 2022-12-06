ABC journalist Elysse Morgan quits to join investment firm Stafford Capital Partners

<!–

One of ABC’s most prominent television stars has left journalism to start a new role at a major investment firm.

Elysse Morgan has an illustrious 15-year journalism career and has hosted the public network’s The Business since 2017.

Before that, she had worked as a country reporter for ABC, as well as Sky News.

Ms. Morgan will now join Stafford Capital Partners to work with retirement funds that invest in forestry.

He will also ‘lead the company’s business development agenda in Australia’.

Stafford chairman Brett Himbury said the journalist would work with superannuation funds in Australia, as well as other institutional investors, “to help them realize their net-zero aspirations and generate big returns for their members.”

Ms. Stafford will assume her new role at Stafford Capital Partners next year

‘Elysse Morgan has been investigating and questioning companies and business leaders in this country on ABC TV for over a decade. The fact that Elysse is drawn to building the Stafford business in the Australian market is a great result,” she said.

“In addition, Elysse’s role as trustee director and her deep involvement in retirement make her bring a truly unique experience.”

The journalist is a former trustee of Media Super.

Morgan, who on occasion filled in for ABC business commentator Alan Kohler, admitted it was hard leaving journalism behind, but she was excited for the future.

“I want to be part of the solution to the challenge of climate change and Stafford is one of the largest investors in plantation forests that reduce carbon emissions on the planet,” he said.

“I look forward to joining an organization with a great culture and a strong track record of delivering superior returns in private equity, private debt, timber and infrastructure.”