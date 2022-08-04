ABC is set to name Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as permanent co-hosts on The View

Television pundit Ana Navarro has signed a multi-year deal to co-host the popular talk show The View, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Navarro, 50, has been a guest co-host of the show since 2018 after joining the show as a contributor in July 2013.

She will soon be named as a full-time co-host by the hit TV show, along with former Trump White House comms director Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33.

ABC has held the co-host seat vacated by DailyMail.com columnist Megan McCain since her departure on August 6, 2021.

Navarro will be the fifth and final presenter alongside current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, but is not expected to be seen on the show every day.

Multiple production sources told DailyMail.com exclusively: “We signed Ana Navarro to a multi-year deal to stay with the show, and she will be officially named a co-host today.

“We’ve allowed her to continue as a CNN analyst and live in Miami, so she won’t be on The View every day, but she’ll be a fixture on the show as a co-host for years to come.”

“Ana has proved very popular with the other ladies and the public.

“It’s great to finally make her an official co-host after so many years of giving her unique opinion to The View.”

Navarro married Republican lobbyist Al Cardenas in 2019 and invited several well-known celebrities, including Gloria Estefan and Eva Longoria, to the wedding in Miami.

She wore a Luis Escudero for Rene Ruiz Collection dress to marry her beau, who is 24 years her senior, and who previously announced their engagement on Instagram – showing off a huge ring.

Navarro claims she wished her elderly mother and father could see her get married, forcing her to travel from Nicaragua.

She is the daughter of Augusto Navarro, a wealthy Nicaraguan landowner who fought with the Contras against the leftist Sandinista government in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The Contra rebels backed by the Reagan administration have long been accused of atrocities against Nicaraguans, including murder, rape and torture.

After fleeing the turmoil in her country and emigrating to the United States in 1980, Ana Navarro has long stated that the Reagan administration’s support of the Contras led her to become a lifelong supporter of the Republican Party.

Before her career as a television pundit, Ana Navarro was a prominent activist in Republican politics. She worked for former Florida governor Jeb Bush, the late Senator John McCain, and former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr.

Ana Navarro is a frequent media commentator, especially since she acted as a “Never Trump” Republican during Donald Trump’s presidency from 2016 to 2020.