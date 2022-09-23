WhatsNew2Day
ABC Insiders host David Speers and wife Liz hope to score $2.2m for Melbourne home

Entertainment
By Merry
ABC Insiders presenter David Speers and wife Liz put their 1930s Melbourne home on the market for $2.2 million

By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:14, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 07:14, September 23, 2022

ABC presenter David Speers and wife Liz Taggart-Speers have marketed their family home in Melbourne with a retail price of $2-2.2 million.

Located in Alphington, 9.9 km from the CBD, the two-storey Art Deco home will go under the hammer on October 1.

The 1930s four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was purchased by the couple in 2019 for $1.84 million, reports the Herald Sun.

A blend of modern luxury with early 20th century styles, the beautiful classic home has a beautiful covered outdoor terrace, ideal for alfresco dining.

Historic touches include plantation shutters and Jarrah floors, while retaining the Art Deco finish on the ground floor bedroom ceilings.

Other highlights include a study, a beautiful garden and an open design.

The generously sized kitchen features stainless steel and granite worktops, a breakfast island and a large utility room.

Meanwhile, each of the stunning bathrooms is fully tiled, with the master suite featuring an elegant design free-standing bath.

Features include ducted heating, a separate laundry room and a double garage.

David Speers was best known as a political editor for Sky News, before replacing veteran journalist Barry Cassidy as host of the ABC Insiders program in 2020.

Speers, a two-time Walkley Award winner, was a popular choice to anchor ABC TV’s Sunday morning political discussion program.

The 48-year-old presenter has been at the forefront of political reporting for the past year, including hosting election debates in 2007, 2010 and 2013.

In 2020, Speers published “On Mutiny,” which covered how the Liberal Party wanted to replace Malcolm Turnbull with Scott Morrison as prime minister.

