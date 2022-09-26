ABC Insiders: David Speers caught in hot mic moment as he blasts ‘horrible’ trolls

<!–

ABC host David Speers was caught complaining about ‘horrible, horrible’ social media trolls in a ‘hot mic’ moment that didn’t have to air.

The Insiders host took a photo with panelists Katharine Murphy, James Campbell, Samantha Maiden and LNP politician Jane Hume before the episode began.

The moment was not included in the telecast on Sunday but was accidentally shown on ABC’s streaming platform iview, reports TV tonight.

“Let’s take a picture … just for the lovely people on social media,” Speers, 48, could be heard saying.

His colleagues laughed in response, with Speers saying: ‘It’s a horrible, horrible place and after years of dealing with it, you just have to tell yourself there’s hundreds of thousands watching and a few hundred tweeting .’

Speers then said that Insiders has about 15 regular trolls on Twitter, but “there are far more who just love our work.”

A technical issue saw this recording accidentally aired on iview. It was later shared by the Twitter user @SquizzSTKwhose supporters mocked Speers’ remarks.

“I don’t understand why they have to tell themselves this practical lie and never actually delve into the issues and questions that have been raised,” one person said of the panelists’ belief that only a handful of outspoken viewers disagree with them.

Another said: ‘Damn, I never realized I was here talking to three other versions of myself.’

Another took issue with Speers, saying Insiders has ‘hundreds of thousands’ of viewers.

“Guess he’s got delusions of grandeur about those figures,” they said. ‘He’s pretty much flushed Insiders down the toilet and flushed.’

Neither Speers nor ABC have publicly commented on the leak.