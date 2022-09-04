ABC ‘in panic mode’ over Q+A’s disaster ratings as the public broadcaster asks viewers for feedback

<!–

The ABC is in ‘panic mode’ after Q&A hit a new low in ratings last week.

The once prestigious current affairs talk show, hosted by Stan Grant, drew a pathetic audience of just 165,000 viewers in the five major cities on Thursday.

The public broadcaster is now asking members of its online market research group YourSpace for feedback on the show, reports TV Black Box.

ABC is reportedly “panic” over Q+A’s disaster ratings. (Photo: Host Stan Grant)

The ABC asks viewers specific questions about Q+A, including “What do you think of the host?” and ‘Is the show getting better or worse?’

On Thursday’s broadcast, the panel discussed wages and the rising cost of living.

The current affairs panel show was once an ABC ratings winner, attracting major political leaders of all persuasions.

But in recent years, audiences have declined sharply and the show has often come under scrutiny for its perceived political bias.

Meanwhile, entertainment programs struggled to win favor with the public as the evening was dominated by sports.

Seven’s account of the nail-biting AFL elimination between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba scored an impressive 786,000 fans in the Metro ratings.

The NRL match between Parramatta and Melbourne Storm performed well for Channel Nine, attracting 385,000 viewers.

Family quiz show The Chase delivered a good result for Seven overnight, with 464,000 viewers in the metro ratings.

The network’s long-running soap opera Home and Away saw viewers leave Summer Bay as the football season draws to a close.

The long-running soap tumbled to just 281,000 viewers in major centers on Thursday. This was a particularly disappointing result after Monday’s assessment reached an audience of 475,000 in five cities.

Embattled Channel 10 struggled in the ratings again, with only Gogglebox proving a strong performer.

The beloved banking critics drew 381,000 fans into the subway ratings.