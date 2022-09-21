ABC host Tony Armstrong’s emotional response to Hawks’ Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan racism scandal

Indigenous broadcaster and former AFL star Tony Armstrong has delivered a strong response to the ‘upsetting’ racism allegations leveled at Hawthorn with an emotional piece for the camera.

In his regular seat as ABC Breakfast sports host, the proud Barranbinya man said the allegations were ‘very concerning’, especially amid a ‘tough little period’ for First Nations people.

The allegations against the Hawks – particularly former coach Alastair Clarkson and his then chief lieutenant Chris Fagan – have been described as ‘harrowing’ by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right) are among those facing serious racism allegations from their time at Hawthorn

A former Hawthorn player alleged a group of senior figures at the club, including Clarkson and Fagan, pressured him to get his partner to terminate her pregnancy, according to a ABC report.

The player claimed the group also encouraged him to break up with his partner and move into an assistant coach’s home, the report said.

Armstrong, who played 35 games in an AFL career with stints at the Swans, Crows and Magpies before moving into television, was clearly emotional as he discussed another racism allegation within the footy.

“The allegations themselves are very, very worrying. “There’s going to be a lot more playing with these for who knows how long,” he said on ABC Wednesday.

‘But I just want to send my love to all the First Nations people who are out there reading this and everyone who is affected by this, but especially the First Nations people because it’s been a tough little period.

‘I am very, very saddened to read these allegations and I think the most important thing is that my thoughts are with the families allegedly affected. Just spare a thought for those people today.’

Tony Armstrong, who played 35 AFL games before switching to a television career, said he was ‘very saddened’ to read about the disturbing racism allegations

He then referred to the news coverage of the Queen’s death being difficult for some Indigenous people to deal with on top of what has now emerged from Hawthorn.

“Now I mean, these allegations contextually, on top of it all, it’s not easy to be out here (for indigenous people),” Armstrong said.

The shocking allegations against Hawthorn were revealed after the club commissioned an external review into allegations of racism which have been delivered to the AFL.

Luke Hodge and Alastair Clarkson lift the 2014 AFL Premiership Cup

The allegations relate to the period in which the club won four premierships from 2008 to 2015 in a run that has seen Clarkson enter the conversation as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Current Hawks coach Sam Mitchell, who played in all four premierships under Clarkson, said on Wednesday he was still processing the news when he addressed a grand final lunch.

Mitchell also indicated that he hoped to speak to all of the club’s original players as soon as possible, although all players are currently on post-season leave.

Current Hawthorn coach and former player Sam Mitchell said he was ‘disturbed’ by the allegations

“I’m torn in a thousand different directions,” Mitchell said.

‘I was upset … upset is an accurate description … I spoke to Shaun (Burgoyne) about it, we didn’t know anything like this was going on. It is hugely worrying.’

Indigenous football legend Burgoyne, who won three premierships with the Hawks, was at the same event and hinted he was asked to take part in the racism report by the club – and ‘feels deeply’ for everyone involved.

“It’s very confronting … I have no knowledge of the things that are happening … This is the first I’ve heard of it,” Burgoyne said at the luncheon.

Shaun Burgoyne (left, pictured with then Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson after his final AFL game) said the allegations are ‘confrontational’

The allegations that emerged from Hawthorn’s investigation involve horrific incidents of abuse, trauma and baby loss, according to the ABC report.

A Hawks player, named only as ‘Ian’ in the report, made startling allegations against the team’s most senior coaches.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded I get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” he claimed.

‘I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no further contact between my family and me.

‘He told me to kill my unborn child.’

Clarkson is now coach at North Melbourne – despite calls for him to step down after being appointed just a month ago

It is claimed that Ian’s partner, known only as Amy in the report, was left in a state of deep shock when she heard the news.

“He could barely get the words out and he appeared to be crying and he quickly said we needed to end the pregnancy and end the relationship,” she said in the report.

Amy further claimed that the club cut her off from Ian – leaving her unable to call or text him – for the first five months of her pregnancy, which affected his mental health.

‘I will never forget that phone call or the heartbreak I felt at that moment. I was frozen in place, completely numb to what I had just heard Ian say.’

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right) won four premierships as part of a dynamite coaching duo at Hawthorn between 2008-2016

Amy claimed that when the couple became pregnant again six months after the birth of their first child together, she felt she had to abort the child due to pressure from the club and her desire not to ‘lose Ian again’.

She went through with the termination and hasn’t been able to forgive herself since.

“This is a sacred thing, the bond between mother and child, and Hawthorn wiped their feet all over it,” claimed Amy.

‘Hawthorn says it’s the family club, yet they tore ours apart.’

The Hawks also allegedly pressured other couples to separate early in their pregnancies or shortly after their children were born, the report claims, with two of those families receiving mental health help from the AFL Players’ Association.

Lions coach Chris Fagan is reportedly ‘devastated’ by the disturbing allegations stemming from his time at the Hawks and has temporarily stepped down

A ‘devastated and blindsided’ Fagan, whose Lions side lost their preliminary final to the Cats on Friday, has already retired, Brisbane announced in a statement.

Calls are mounting for Clarkson to do the same at North Melbourne, despite the ex-Hawks coach only being appointed to the post last month.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the allegations were appalling and a four-person independent panel to investigate the allegations would be appointed within 24 hours.