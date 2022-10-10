ABC host Tony Armstrong reveals the ‘brutal’ reality of being sacked by two football clubs

Former footy player Tony Armstrong is candid about the ‘cruel’ reality of being sacked by two AFL clubs.

The 33-year-old ABC News Breakfast host was chosen by the Adelaide Crows, made his debut in 2010 and went on to play for both the Sydney Swans and Collingwood.

He revealed it took him years to recover from being banned by both the Swans and Magpies, in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

‘I haven’t retired. I was fired for not being good enough. It’s pretty brutal,” he admitted on the ABCs Take 5 with Zan Rowe.

He said it was a particularly “exhausting” experience, as he felt he had wasted years of his life.

“You’re sold on this dream where it’s like, ‘If you work hard and try your best, you’ll succeed’, and that’s not always the case,” he added.

Fortunately, Tony managed to successfully switch careers and became a popular ABC television host.

He revealed on Sunday that his raise request had been approved by ABC management just hours after he won a Logie Award in June.

The sports presenter had jokingly asked his bosses for more money after winning the Zilveren Logie for Best New Talent.

He was surprised when his ironic request was granted the next day.

“I get a call from my management: “We got a call from the ABC; they gave you a raise,” he told the newspaper. Ausmerican Aces Sports Club podcasting.

The former AFL player also said his success sent a strong message to his critics.

“For all the naysayers, winning a Logie turns out to be worth something,” he said.

