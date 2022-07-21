ABC host Annabel Crabb sells her Marrickville, Sydney, home for $2.8million

ABC political commentator Annabel Crabb and her husband Jeremy Storer have sold their Edwardian terrace in Sydney’s inner west Marrickville for $2.8 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home went under the hammer last Saturday, fetching $300,000 more than the $2.5 million price guide.

The ‘single bid auction’ would have happened so quickly that there was no interruption to the overhead flight path, reports realestate.com.au.

ABC political commentator Annabel Crabb and her husband Jeremy Storer have sold their Edwardian terrace in Sydney’s inner west Marrickville for $2.8 million. (Pictured: The house’s mint green kitchen, featured on Crabb’s ABC series Kitchen Cabinet)

Crabb, 49, who has hosted several public broadcaster shows, including Back in Time for Dinner and Tomorrow Tonight, bought the house in 2008 with her husband, an ABC attorney, for $1.125 million.

They renovated the historic two-story home known as Wavertree by adding a mint green cooking space in the kitchen, featured in episodes of her ABC series Kitchen Cabinet.

Crabb, who has three children with Storer, hopes to buy a larger family home in the Inner West, Domain previously reported.

Wavertree has a style that combines Old World atmosphere with cozy charm.

Many of the home’s original details have been immaculately preserved, including the ornate ceilings and large bay windows.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home went under the hammer last Saturday, fetching $300,000 more than the $2.5 million price guide. (Pictured: Crabb in Sydney on May 3, 2018)

Finished in stone and wood with skylights throughout, other features include a sun-filled study with a private balcony and a large bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath.

Another highlight is the wooden kitchen. The unique worktop is made from recycled automotive glass and has a pantry ladder and a double oven.

The backyard offers a landscaped garden, a beautiful outdoor terrace paved with stones and a barbecue area.

The “single bid auction” would have happened so quickly that there was no interruption to the overhead flight path, Realestate.com.au reports. Many of the home’s original details have been immaculately preserved, including the ornate ceilings and large bay windows (seen here)

The historic house, known as Wavertree, has a style that combines Old World atmosphere with cozy charm. (Pictured: A dining area with a fireplace and vintage cabinets)

Two flights of stairs provide access to the upper floors and each of the oversized bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Crabb, a bestselling author and on-air personality, has had continued success with podcast Chat 10 Looks 3.

Started in 2014, she hosts the show with fellow ABC star Leigh Sales, who recently stepped down as host of the 7:30 p.m. current affairs show.