ABC heartthrob Tony Armstrong smoulders in shoot as he continues to gain a legion of female fans

By Merry

Cover boy! ABC heartthrob Tony Armstrong feasts on new magazine shoot as he continues to gain a legion of female fans

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

He is steadily gaining a huge legion of female fans.

And ABC News Breakfast sports host Tony Armstrong has given them a sexy photoshoot to dream about.

The lovable TV host sizzles in a chocolate suit on the cover of this weekend’s Stellar magazine.

Cover boy! ABC heartthrob Tony Armstrong smoldering on the cover of this week's Stellar magazine

Cover boy! ABC heartthrob Tony Armstrong smoldering on the cover of this week’s Stellar magazine

The 32-year-old flashes a cheeky grin at the camera as he shows off a hint of his chest in a V-neck T-shirt.

Tony shared a preview of the magazine cover and the accompanying article on his Instagram page on Thursday.

“Absolutely, certainly, certainly, felt natural on this photoshoot,” he boldly wrote in the caption.

The magazine cover promises readers that they will “get to know the man of the moment Tony Armstrong.”

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year's Logie Awards

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards.

Last month, he announced his retirement from the AFL after seven years, having played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood.

The sports star signed a contract with a local Victorian football club, Barwon Heads Seagulls, for the remainder of the 2022 season.

He told the podcast I’ve Got News For You last month that he’s glad he didn’t become famous until he was 30, because he probably wouldn’t have handled it well when he was younger.

‘I’m lucky I’m a little older. I didn’t start this when I was 18, I got into it when I was 32, so I can kind of see it for what it is,” he said.

Tony has also appeared on Channel Ten's popular panel show The Project

Tony has also appeared on Channel Ten’s popular panel show The Project

