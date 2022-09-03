ABC announces air date for comedic panel show Question Everything which battles media misinformation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ABC’s satirical panel show, Question Everything, will return to the screens for its second season later this month.

The ironic series offers a comedic insight into current events and aims to combat media misinformation.

TV Black Box reports that comedian Wil Anderson, 48, will resume hosting duties, while Walkley award-winning journalist Jan Fran, 37, is back as co-host.

ABC’s satirical panel show Question Everything will return to the screens for its second season later this month. Pictured: Host Will Anderson (center), Jan Fran (right) with panel guests

Anderson could not contain his excitement about the return of the hit show: ‘Finally news you can trust. It’s true, Question Everything is back with a panel of your favorite comedians.

“Together we will see who has the facts straight and who has limited their news,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fran had some cheeky things to say about his return.

Wil Anderson resumes hosting duties while Walkley award-winning journalist Jan Fran is back as co-host (Pictured: Jan Fran with a cardboard cutout of Wil)

“When I first heard that Question Everything was back, I checked, double-checked and verified the source of the information with an independent third party,” she said.

‘Only then did I believe it. I can not wait. It’s always a thrill to tell Wil he’s wrong and in this show I get to do that a lot,” Fran joked.

Question Everything first aired on ABC last August.

Wil Anderson also hosts ABC’s long-running series Gruen, which offers a satirical look at advertising strategies

According to a report by mumbrellathe series takes ‘a look at the week in fake news, false claims, scams, fraud and lies, dissecting the news and separating fact from fiction’.

Anderson also hosts the ABC’s Gruen, which provides a similar satirical view of the world by analyzing advertising strategies.

This year marks the hit show’s 14th season, with Gruen proving to be one of ABC’s highest-rated and longest-running programs.

Question Everything’s second series premieres Wednesday, September 28 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.