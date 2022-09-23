ABC: Annabel Crabb buys $4.2million home in Sydney’s inner-west

<!–

ABC presenter Annabel Crabb and her husband Jeremy Storer has spent $4.2 million on a vintage house in Sydney’s inner west.

The off-market sale of the five-bedroom, three-bathroom heritage property in Hurlstone Park has set a new record for the suburb.

Built in 1910, the two-storey Federation-style house last sold in 2021 for $2.437 million and is 11.8km from the CBD, reports Daily Telegraph.

ABC presenter Annabel Crabb and her husband Jeremy Storer have spent $4.2 million on this vintage home in Sydney’s inner west. (Image: rear view of the vintage property)

The house had previously set a suburban record in 2018 when it went under the hammer for $3.1 million.

The beautifully maintained 835 sq m home has a magnificent garden area which features a sculptural stone and tile pool deck.

Other highlights include a spacious modern kitchen with breakfast bar and an open plan downstairs with lounge, dining and sitting area.

It comes after Crabb, 49, and Storer sold their Edwardian terrace in neighboring Marrickville for $2.8 million in July.

Crabb, 49, has hosted various shows for the public broadcaster, including Back in Time for Dinner and Tomorrow Tonight. (She is pictured in Sydney on May 3, 2018)

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house fetched $300,000 more than its $2.5 million price guide.

The ‘one-bid auction’ is said to have happened so quickly that there was no disruption to the overhead flight path, Realestate.com.au reported at the time.

Crabb, 49, who has hosted various shows for the public broadcaster including Back in Time for Dinner and Tomorrow Tonight, had bought the Marrickville home with Storer, an ABC lawyer, in 2008 for $1.125 million.

The beautifully maintained 835 sq m home has a beautiful garden area as well as an open plan downstairs with living room, dining room and lounge (pictured).

At the time of the sale, Crabb, who has three children with Storer, said she was hoping to buy a larger family home in the Midwest, Domain reported.

A best-selling author and on-air personality, Crabb has enjoyed continued success with the Chat 10 Looks 3 podcast.

She started in 2014 and co-hosts the show with fellow ABC host Leigh Sales, who recently stepped down as host of the 7.30 nightly current affairs show.