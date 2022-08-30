Professional dancer Abbie Quinnen looks nothing short of sensational in a new photo shoot for Ann Summers.

The 25-year-old is the ultimate blonde bombshell in a series of new photos, posing in the brand’s racy white lingerie set.

In the images, which Abbie shared with fans on Instagram, she shows off her toned figure and plays with her hair while working with the camera.

Stunning: Abbie Quinnen stuns as she shows off her sensational figure in white lingerie in new photo shoot for Ann Summers

Abbie’s lingerie set has a lace design and a full slip.

She shows off a soft golden tan and has her long locks and over her shoulders, with makeup including a deep pink lip.

Abbie excitedly shared the images with her fans on Instagram, captioning it: “Lady in white.”

Picture perfect: 25-year-old is the ultimate blonde bombshell in a series of new photos

She added the hashtag “Lingerie to die for” and revealed it was an “ad”.

It comes after Abbie candidly revealed that: her Strictly star boyfriend AJ Pritchard would ‘cry hysterically with guilt’ after her January 2021 fireball accident.

The professional dancer, 25, required three skin grafts after a YouTube video she was filming with her boyfriend, 27, went horribly wrong and saw a wine bottle explode and set her hair and clothes on fire.

Abbie excitedly shared the photos with her fans on Instagram, captioning it: ‘Lady in white’

She said The sun: ‘There were times when I found AJ hysterical with guilt and helplessness and that would really upset me!

Abbie and AJ started dating in 2018 after they met when she was a dancer on his tour.

She continued, “It definitely affected our relationship, but I think mostly for the better because it showed me how much he cared and loved me.

Candid: It comes after Abbie candidly revealed that her Strictly star boyfriend AJ Pritchard would ‘cry hysterically with guilt’ after her January 2021 fireball accident

“He has been by my side every step of the way and even now he comes to every laser, micro-needling or PRP appointment with me, which I am so grateful for! He’s always there and holding my hand.’

The duo were trying to upcycle a wine bottle into a vase when the accident happened.

Abbie previously said she feared for her life when the fire broke out, while AJ spoke of how “seconds felt like a lifetime” as he tried to put out the flames that consumed his partner.

She explained about Lorraine that, while she was recovering, she feared she would “never look the same again” and could not return to her dream job to perform.

Abbie said, “When I was on fire, I just thought, ‘How can I survive, how can I get myself out of this situation?’ so I don’t really remember it being that painful, I guess I was just in shock and trying to figure out how to get this out.”

From the moment, Abbie went on: ‘I think AJ wanted to do this life hack, this home hack, what everyone else has done, to find something to do [in lockdown].

AJ said, “Seconds feel like a lifetime. When Abbie hit the floor and tried to roll over and grabbed a blanket to put out the fire, at the same time I grabbed wet towels to put on the spots, called the ambulance, went to the emergency room, it felt like a whole year. .

‘But in those scenarios you just have to do what you have to do. As soon as I handed you over to the professionals at the hospital, I was a goner, I collapsed.’

Shocking accident: The professional dancer, 25, required three skin grafts after a YouTube video she was filming with her boyfriend, 27, went horribly wrong and saw a wine bottle explode and set her hair and clothes on fire

He said of her recovery: ‘It’s unbelievable that the hospital, the surgeons, the nurses have helped so much. The skin is incredible [in how it recovers], while Abbie added: ‘I’m doing a lot better than I was, that’s for sure. My face is almost healed now.’

Abbie said, “I think when it happened I thought the worst, my face will never look the same again, I’ll always have scars on my body…

“I will never be able to dance or perform and do what I love most, so I immediately thought this was it for me. Fortunately my face is healing very well.’

Abbie completed the London Half Marathon in 2021 and continues to raise money for burn victims.