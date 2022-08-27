Abbie Quinnen says that her boyfriend AJ Pritchard would ‘cry hysterically’ after fireball accident

Abbie Quinnen has revealed that her Strictly star boyfriend AJ Pritchard would ‘cry hysterically with guilt’ after her fireball accident.

The professional dancer, 25, required three skin grafts after a YouTube video she was filming with her boyfriend, 27, went horribly wrong and saw a wine bottle explode and set her hair and clothes on fire.

Speaking about the impact of the incident on AJ, Abbie shared: The sun: ‘There were times when I found AJ hysterical with guilt and helplessness and that would really upset me!

Abbie and AJ started dating in 2018 after they met when she was a dancer on his tour.

She continued, “It definitely affected our relationship, but I think mostly for the better because it showed me how much he cared and loved me.

“He has been by my side every step of the way and even now he comes to every laser, micro-needling or PRP appointment with me, which I am so grateful for! He’s always there and holding my hand.’

The duo were trying to upcycle a wine bottle into a vase when the accident happened.

Abbie previously described the fears she felt for her life when the fire started, while AJ spoke of how “seconds felt like a lifetime” as he tried to extinguish the flames that consumed his partner.

She explained about Lorraine that, while she was recovering, she feared she would “never look the same again” and could not return to her dream job to perform.

Abbie said, “When I was on fire, I just thought, ‘How can I survive, how can I get myself out of this situation?’ so I don’t really remember it being that painful, I guess I was just in shock and trying to figure out how to get this out.”

From the moment, Abbie went on: ‘I think AJ wanted to do this life hack, this home hack, what everyone else has done, to find something to do [in lockdown].

“We watched the video right before we did it to see step by step and everything and unfortunately it just went horribly wrong…

“I was about four feet away from AJ and it went straight up, it went right across the room and it immediately caught my hair and then unfortunately my body, my clothes.”

AJ said, “Seconds feel like a lifetime. When Abbie hit the floor and tried to roll over and grabbed a blanket to put out the fire, at the same time I grabbed wet towels to put on the spots, called the ambulance, went to the emergency room, it felt like a whole year. .

‘But in those scenarios you just have to do what you have to do. As soon as I handed you over to the professionals at the hospital, I was a goner, I collapsed.’

He said of her recovery: ‘It’s unbelievable that the hospital, the surgeons, the nurses have helped so much. The skin is incredible [in how it recovers], while Abbie added: ‘I’m doing a lot better than I was, that’s for sure. My face is almost healed now.’

Abbie said, “I think when it happened I thought the worst, my face will never look the same again, I’ll always have scars on my body…

“I will never be able to dance or perform and do what I love most, so I immediately thought this was it for me. Fortunately my face is healing very well.’

Abbie completed the London Half Marathon in 2021 and continues to raise money for burn victims and has linked an open Just Giving page on her Instagram.