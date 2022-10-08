Abbie Quinnen reveals ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard dumped her

Abbie Quinnen has revealed that her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard dumped her after she caught him texting another woman.

The star, 25, shared in a shocking new interview how she and the dancer, 27, discussed wedding plans and just days after he told her he loved her longer and it was over.

According to The sunAJ is now dating model and influencer Zara Zoffany, 27, and were spotted together earlier this week.

Oh no: Abbie Quinnen has revealed that her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard dumped her after she caught him texting another woman (photo in July)

She told the publication: ‘I am absolutely devastated and my world has collapsed’

“AJ’s not the person I thought he was, after everything I’ve been through with him, I thought we’d be together forever.

“He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t want to be with me anymore.’

Angry: The star, 25, has shared in a shocking new interview how the dancer, 27, discussed wedding plans the day after he told her he loved her longer and that it was over (pictured together in June)

Abbie added that the split has affected her self-confidence and she now needs to “rebuild” herself.

She went on to explain that she kept asking him about the girl from the messages, but “from the moment she raised her, he completely changed.”

AJ broke up with Abbie last week after three years together.

News of the split on Thursday came after the blonde beauty paid a loving tribute to AJ in an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, but admitted she had “not seen him for a while.”

Abbie has shared how everything was normal until AJ traveled to South America last month to film a Channel 5 reality show The Challenge, where he appears as a contestant alongside Zara.

She said things seemed fine between them for the first part of the trip, with the couple making video calls, but then his phone was taken to film the show.

She explained how, when he finally got his phone back, he “seemed completely distracted and different.”