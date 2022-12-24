Abbie Quinnen flaunts her gym-honed figure in sexy red and black lace lingerie

She is embracing life as a single woman after her split from AJ Pritchard.

And Abbie Quinnen showed off her toned figure in sexy black and red underwear as she turned up a storm on Saturday in confident new snaps posted to her Instagram.

The dancer and model, 25, looked fabulous in Ann Summers’ lace set as she did her best angles in front of the Christmas tree.

She had her rock hard abs on display in the flattering two-piece, as well as a hint of her ample assets and limber legs as she pouted for the camera.

The beauty wore her long, light locks styled in bouncy waves and opted for a glamorous make-up look, complete with a sleek pale pink lip.

She captioned her latest sexy social media post: “Santa’s favorite ❤️ @annsummers #syledbyAS.”

It comes after last week her ex AJ and his new girlfriend Zara Zoffany confirmed their romance was well and truly back on track when they enjoyed a romantic stroll together in London earlier this month.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 28, and the model, 27, looked cozy holding hands as they stepped out together.

It comes after it was reported the week before that the pair had split following a whirlwind two-month romance – having got together just after AJ’s divorce from Abbie.

Abbie ended their three-year union after allegedly catching AJ messaging another woman in October.

Twinkle-toed star AJ quickly moved on with Zara after they met while filming MTV show The Challenge, but their romance reportedly fizzled out last month.

However, their joint outing last week has now proven that things are still going strong.

That’s what a source said The sun: ‘AJ was crazy about Zara, but after a while she started to get bored of him.

“It was all very intense on The Challenge and they fell for each other. But out in the real world, when they started dating, it was all very different.

“Zara is very outgoing and she thought AJ had changed. She was really not happy and ended it.’

The insider added, “AJ was obviously hurt, but it was for the best.”

MailOnline reached out to representatives for AJ for comment at the time.

AJ confirmed his romance with Zara last month when they shared a kiss while shopping together.

A beaming AJ put his arm around Zara, the founder of an exclusive London social club.

CC Club, co-founder of Zara, is described as a ‘global community based in London’ and offers sports and fitness events, dinner/brunch parties, nightlife, arts and culture, game nights and online talks.

She recently took part in Channel 5’s The Challenge, an upcoming installment of the long-running American franchise, set to air in the near future.

While filming the reality competition in South America, the 27-year-old fitness fanatic caught the attention of the ballroom dancer, AJ’s ex Abbie claimed.

Abbie said everything was normal until AJ traveled to South America in September to film The Challenge.

She said how things seemed fine between them during the early part of the journey, with the pair making video calls, but then his phone was taken away to film the show.

Abbie explained how when he eventually got his phone back, he “seemed completely distracted and different.”

AJ then returned home and the pair discussed proposing after seeing Ferne McCann get engaged on her TV show.

But then Abbie noticed that he was on the phone a lot with someone he was on the show with, and that he got “cold to her” when she questioned him.

In September, in an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Abbie paid a loving tribute to AJ and praised his support as she recovered from second and third degree burns.

The dancer required three skin grafts after a YouTube video she was filming with AJ went horribly wrong and saw a wine bottle explode on Jan. 19, 2021, setting her hair and clothing on fire.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ‘I can’t thank the people at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital enough. AJ has been with me on every date he is always there and holding my hand..he is honestly the best.

‘I haven’t seen him in a while though, I should see him tonight. He’s been off filming something exciting, it’s top secret so I can’t tell you.’