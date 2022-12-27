Abbie Quinnen flaunts her figure in a TINY blue mini dress before slipping into a sheer jumpsuit.

She is embracing life as a single woman after her split from AJ Pritchard.

And Abbie Quinnen looked nothing short of sensational as she modeled a host of chic looks ready for her New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 25-year-old dancer and model flaunted her stunning figure as she strutted towards the camera in skimpy Ann Summers ensembles.

Ready for the party! Abbie Quinnen, 25, looked nothing short of sensational as she modeled a host of chic looks ready for her New Year’s Eve celebrations on Tuesday.

The stunning put on a leggy display in a skimpy navy blue mini dress that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

The long-sleeved dress presented both a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit and was embellished with sequin embellishment.

She accentuated her features with a beautiful makeup palette and styled her blonde hair in loose curls.

Next, Abbie donned a sheer black jumpsuit with velvet paneling and strutted her sky-high black heels while modeling two elegant black dresses.

The first stylish ensemble sported a halter neckline and featured a baroque-style velvet cape as well as sparkling sequins.

And Abbie’s final outfit was spectacular with very daring cuts and a sparkly miniskirt.

It comes after his ex AJ and his new girlfriend Zara Zoffany confirmed last week that their romance is well and truly back as they enjoyed a romantic stroll together in London.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 28, and the model, 27, looked comfortable as they held hands as they stepped out together.

It comes after it was reported the week before that the couple had broken up after a whirlwind two-month romance, after meeting just after AJ split with Abbie.

Abbie ended their three-year union after she allegedly caught AJ texting another woman in October.

Twinkle-footed star AJ moved on quickly with Zara after they met while filming MTV’s The Challenge, but their romance was said to have fizzled out last month.

However, their joint outing last week has now shown that everything is still going well.

A source had told him Sun: ‘AJ was totally in love with Zara, but over time she got bored of him.

“Everything was very intense in The Challenge and they fell in love with each other. But out in the real world, when they started dating, everything was very different.

“Zara is very outgoing and she thought that AJ had changed. She really wasn’t happy and she ended it.

The source added: “AJ was hurt, of course, but it was for the best.”

MailOnline contacted AJ’s representatives for comment at the time.

AJ confirmed his romance with Zara last month when the pair were seen sharing a kiss while enjoying a shopping trip together.

A beaming AJ put his arm around Zara, who is the founder of an exclusive London social club.

CC Club, co-founded by Zara, describes itself as a “London-based global community” and hosts events covering sports and fitness, dinner/brunch, nightlife, arts and culture, game nights and online chat.

He recently participated in Channel 5’s The Challenge, an upcoming installment of the long-running American franchise, due to air in the near future.

It was while filming the reality competition in South America that the 27-year-old fitness fanatic caught the ballroom dancer’s eye, AJ’s ex Abbie has claimed.

Abbie said everything was normal until AJ traveled to South America in September to film The Challenge.

She said that for the first part of the trip things seemed fine between them, with the pair making video calls, but then her phone was taken away to film the show.

Abbie explained how, when he finally got his phone back, he “seemed completely distracted and different.”

AJ then returned home and the couple discussed proposals after seeing Ferne McCann get engaged on his TV show.

But then Abbie noted that he was on the phone a lot with someone he was on the show with, and that when she questioned him, he “turned cold to her.”