Abbie Quinnen displays her toned abs in a crop top and midi skirt ensemble at toy launch bash

Abbie Quinnen appeared in good spirits on Saturday as she made her way to the Sky Dancer Doll launch in London.

The dancer, 25, showed off her toned figure as she paired a cropped black tee with a cream midi skirt for the celeb-filled bash, which was held at the Merlin London Riverside Rooms.

Her appearance comes just two weeks after she broke up with boyfriend of three years AJ Pritchard, with the latter already going public with his new girlfriend Zara Zoffany.

Abbie’s midi skirt had a ruffled panel design, while her straight-neck top had an open back with a string, while she paired the piece with a pair of lace-up heels.

She exuded style and completed the look with an over-the-shoulder mini handbag in white, featuring a gold buckle and chain detail.

To accentuate the look, she added a gold metal bracelet and a matching Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelet.

The dancer had her bright blonde locks styled in a soft curl, while she opted for a shimmery makeup palette for a day out.

Her smiley display comes after her recent devastation over former beau AJ, who she caught texting another woman before they broke up.

Abbie revealed her devastation when the dancer dumped her after the reveal, before going public a week later with his The Challenge co-star Zara.

But she seemed to take her mind off the turmoil and went to the toy party with her niece Edie to celebrate the toddler’s fourth birthday.

A slew of other famous faces attended, including Imogen Thomas – who brought her daughters, nine-year-old Ariana, and Sierra, six – who she shares with ex Adam Horsley.

The Big Brother star wore a pair of thigh-high boots for the outing, paired with a bright orange mini skirt and beige borg coat.

Carrying a mini bucket bag from Fendi, the star beamed for snaps with her two girls – clinging to their very own Sky Dancer dolls.

It was a family affair for everyone, as Vanessa Feltz and Linda Robson both attended with their grandchildren.

While celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke and wife Kelly Simpkin beamed alongside their kids CeCee, 2, and Nico, 6.

The group also enjoyed a trip on the London Eye during the day and took to their Instagram Stories to document the trip.

