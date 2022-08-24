Abbie Chatfield’s radio show impresses in first ratings survey

<!–

Abbie Chatfield’s expansion from podcasting to commercial radio appears to be a success.

The ratings are in for her 2Day FM radio show, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, and the former reality star is doing quite well in some key markets.

According to Varietyevening slots on Melbourne’s Fox FM and Brisbane’s B105 FM both rose 0.5% and 1.8% respectively.

Her biggest success was at Adelaide’s SAFM, where the spot grew by a whopping 2.7%.

It wasn’t all good news for Abbie, though, as the Sydney and Perth markets fell slightly.

It comes after reports that 2Day FM is getting the former Bachelor villain ready to move into a breakfast spot and take on the Kyle and Jackie O Show for years to come.

An insider told the Herald Sun: “They will definitely make a play for Abbie in 2024.”

The source added: ‘They were in talks for next year but haven’t come up with the perfect on-air partner yet.

She could certainly be the wildcard they desperately need after a decade of dismal ratings on 2Day FM. Abbie Chatfield is the best card they can play.’

Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield runs weekdays from 7-9pm

Abbie broke into the entertainment industry with her podcast, It’s a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor.

The podcast was eventually picked up by Listnr, owned by Southern Cross Austereo, which then led to her own separate radio show.

Abbie now hosts Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on the Hit Network.

Meanwhile, KIIS 106.5’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show is still Sydney’s most popular FM breakfast show, according to the first radio poll of the year.