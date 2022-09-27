Abbie Chatfield wears a tight crop top and booty shorts in Sydney

Abbie Chatfield was enjoying some fresh air on Saturday as she took her new rescue dog Wally for a walk through Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The 27-year-old television and radio host opted for a sporty ensemble in a black Stax crop top and brightly colored Nike cycling shorts.

The makeup-free reality star swept her hair into a no-fuss bun and accessorized with two gold hoop earrings.

Abbie Chatfield enjoyed some fresh air on Saturday as she took her new rescue dog Wally for a walk through Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs

Abbie carried her belongings in a white tote bag and held her iPhone and dog leash in her hand.

Later that day, the Masked Singer judge complained that the paparazzi only seem to capture dull, quiet moments in her life.

She said she often does newsworthy things with notable people, but photographers are rarely around for these moments.

Instead, she is usually caught walking her dog or going to the shops.

Abbie adopted Wally after her latest rescue dog, Marco, fell ill and had to be euthanized.

The 27-year-old television and radio host opted for a sporty ensemble in a black Stax crop top and brightly colored Nike cycling shorts

Abbie without makeup put her hair in a no frills bun and decorated with gold earrings

It comes after she spoke candidly about her sexual history on her podcast It is much on Friday.

She revealed her estimated number of sexual partners during a bawdy conversation with comedian Christian Hull.

“Recently someone asked me how many people I’ve fucked and they asked ‘more than a thousand?’ and I was like, “I wish!” said Abbie.

It comes after she spoke candidly about her sexual history on her podcast It’s A Lot on Friday

“I think I’ve fucked about 80 people,” she added.

Christian was surprised by this confession, which led her to explain that it was only a “conservative” estimate.

The ex-Bachelor star posted a recap of the conversation on Instagram and many of her followers went wild about her confession.

Abbie revealed her estimated number of sexual partners during a lewd conversation with comedian Christian Hull

Several fans responded with laughing emojis, while others said they were stunned that she kept the count.

Abbie was recently on holiday in Fiji, where she shared racy photos on Instagram following her divorce from ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen.

She showed off her incredible figure in a bikini last week so fans could get a good look at her generous cleavage and curvy derrière.

“I think I’ve fucked about 80 people,” she said

New single Abbie deliberately uploads more spicy photos and videos on social media in hopes of attracting interested people

Abbie is deliberately uploading more raunchy photos and videos on social media in hopes of attracting interested parties.

She bragged about her ‘thirst traps’ on her radio show Hot nights earlier this month.

“I’m clearly single,” she said.

‘I wouldn’t say I have a schedule’ [of suggestive photos]but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.