Abbie Chatfield shows off her svelte figure after split from Konrad Bień-Stephen

She confirmed her divorce from boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen over the weekend.

And Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield couldn’t wait to show off her svelte post-breakup figure in a series of sultry selfies on Monday.

Posting to Instagram, The Masked Singer jury, 27, posed in her bedroom wearing a cropped white shirt exposing her flat stomach and slender arms.

The brunette beauty completed her look with low-cut brown sweatpants and a full makeup face.

One photo showed Abbie seductively running a hand through her hair, while another showed a low angle view of her torso.

‘Feel naughty atm. FYI,” she captioned the post.

Abbie revealed on Saturday that she had separated from Konrad and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status.

She admitted she felt “concerned” about releasing a statement after weeks of speculation, saying she will likely never share her relationship publicly again.

“This is really going to come out of the blue and very strange timing,” she began.

“I think I wanted to confirm that, yes, Konrad and I broke up. We’ve been apart for a few months now.’

‘No one has done anything bad or terrible; there’s no drama to it,” she added.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film Ten’s new reality show, The Challenge, last month.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].’

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”