WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Abbie Chatfield shows off her svelte figure after split from Konrad Bień-Stephen

Entertainment
By Merry

Show Konrad what he’s missing? Abbie Chatfield shows off her slim figure in a cropped shirt and sweatpants after announcing her split

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:23, September 6, 2022 | Updated: 06:23, September 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She confirmed her divorce from boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen over the weekend.

And Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield couldn’t wait to show off her svelte post-breakup figure in a series of sultry selfies on Monday.

Posting to Instagram, The Masked Singer jury, 27, posed in her bedroom wearing a cropped white shirt exposing her flat stomach and slender arms.

The newly single Abbie Chatfield, 27, (pictured) showed off her slim figure in a cropped shirt and sweatpants on Tuesday – days after she announced her divorce from boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen

The newly single Abbie Chatfield, 27, (pictured) showed off her slim figure in a cropped shirt and sweatpants on Tuesday – days after she announced her divorce from boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen

The brunette beauty completed her look with low-cut brown sweatpants and a full makeup face.

One photo showed Abbie seductively running a hand through her hair, while another showed a low angle view of her torso.

‘Feel naughty atm. FYI,” she captioned the post.

The masked singer judge posed in her bedroom wearing a short white camisole that exposed her flat stomach and slender arms

The masked singer judge posed in her bedroom wearing a short white camisole that exposed her flat stomach and slender arms

The masked singer judge posed in her bedroom wearing a short white camisole that exposed her flat stomach and slender arms

'Feel naughty atm. FYI,

'Feel naughty atm. FYI,

‘Feel naughty atm. FYI,” she captioned the post

Abbie confirmed on Saturday that she was divorced from Konrad (right) and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status

Abbie confirmed on Saturday that she was divorced from Konrad (right) and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status

Abbie confirmed on Saturday that she was divorced from Konrad (right) and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status

Abbie revealed on Saturday that she had separated from Konrad and clarified that their breakup had nothing to do with their open relationship status.

She admitted she felt “concerned” about releasing a statement after weeks of speculation, saying she will likely never share her relationship publicly again.

“This is really going to come out of the blue and very strange timing,” she began.

1661831309 670 Konrad Bien Stephen says ex girlfriend Abbie Chatfield friend zoned him

1661831309 670 Konrad Bien Stephen says ex girlfriend Abbie Chatfield friend zoned him

She admitted she felt “concerned” about releasing a statement after weeks of speculation, saying she will likely never share her relationship publicly again

“I think I wanted to confirm that, yes, Konrad and I broke up. We’ve been apart for a few months now.’

‘No one has done anything bad or terrible; there’s no drama to it,” she added.

Before they broke up, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” caused him to sleep with other women.

1662442229 249 Abbie Chatfield shows off her svelte figure after split from

1662442229 249 Abbie Chatfield shows off her svelte figure after split from

Before their breakup, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad would only see each other a few times a week, and that her “kink” made him sleep with other women.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad and his co-star Megan Marx struck up a romance shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film Ten’s new reality show, The Challenge, last month.

Two separate sources confirmed the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].’

“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up.”

Pictured: Konrad Bień-Stephen

Pictured: Konrad Bień-Stephen

Pictured: Megan Marx

Pictured: Megan Marx

Meanwhile, Daily Mail Australia broke the story that Konrad (left) and his co-star Megan Marx (right) had romanced shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film Ten’s new reality show, The Challenge, last month.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

MAFS Australia star is ‘busted…

Merry

Keira Maguire looks stunning in a rare…

Merry

TV host Renee Bargh puts on a leggy…

Merry
1 of 4,161

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More