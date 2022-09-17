Abbie Chatfield shows off her incredible figure in barely-there bikini

Abbie Chatfield is feeling free and free after ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen’s split.

The TV personality is on holiday in Fiji and shares a series of racy images on Instagram as she shows off her things in a bikini on the beach.

The 27-year-old worked her corners in the barely there swimwear with a blue tie-dyed design.

Abbie showed off her incredible figure in the bikini so fans could get a good look at her generous cleavage and derrière.

In other pictures, Abbie was enjoying cocktails and chatting with a friend during her day out at Malamala Beach Club Fiji.

“If you think this post is getting your attention, it probably is,” she joked in the caption.

Abbie recently admitted that she is deliberately uploading more and more spicy photos and videos to Instagram in the hopes of attracting interested people.

She bragged about her recent “thirst fall” on her radio show Hot Nights with Rohan Edwards on Thursday.

Explaining what she recently shared online, the TV and radio host said, “I’m clearly single.”

“I wouldn’t say I have a roster, but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.

On Saturday, Abbie uploaded a video of her dancing on FKA twigs captioned “thirst trap” explaining that she got “a few bites of that one.”

Konrad’s divorce was only six months after they announced that they were in an open relationship.

Two separate sources confirmed the split with Daily Mail Australia and revealed that Konrad had told co-stars on the set of Ten’s series The Challenge that he was single.