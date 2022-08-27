WhatsNew2Day
Abbie Chatfield shares throwback photos of her damaged platinum blonde hair

Abbie Chatfield shares throwback photos from her days as a platinum blonde, revealing she severely damaged her hair dyeing it at home: ‘Not Priceline’s 40 volume’

Published: 11:28, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 11:28, 27 August 2022

Abbie Chatfield shared some throwback photos on Friday, revealing that she used to have heavily damaged platinum blonde hair.

The 27-year-old radio host posted two photos of her with her completely gutted as a 19-year-old.

On her Instagram Stories, she said, “Okay, now we’re in my blonde era. I think I may be 18 or 19 here. First of all – not Priceline’s 40 volume.”

In the first photo she talked about, she was wearing a printed mini skirt with a black Kookai low-cut crop top.

Her make-up consisted of very dark lined eyes and a bold pink lip, while her hair appeared to be freshly bleached.

She said, “Makeup is actually pretty okay, get a different lip color. But this outfit, I thought this outfit was high fashion court couture.’

Abbie went on to explain that she had worn the skirt as a maxi until graduation, but her sister had hemmed it up so she could wear it.

“It was as hot as a maxi, like I should have kept it as a maxi. It was a vibe,’ she said.

The former bachelor then shared the second photo, which showed her hair was badly damaged by all the bleach.

‘This is now my 19th birthday. First, my hair color actually looks pretty good, but I think I did it myself and it’s very damaged,” she said.

In the photo, her hair looked straight and seemed to have broken off in places.

She went on to show the dress she wore before heading out into town that night, which was a black lace number with a nude fabric underneath.

Abbie said, “Makeup looks hot though, my face is like… [French kiss] beautiful and the dress is that iconic dress from For Love and Lemon. Is it just me or is it still a little hot?’

“I was really nervous wearing this and I really shouldn’t have, it was very dramatic for a night out in Brisbane,” she added.

Today, Abbie practices an “elevated version of her natural color,” as her hair “barely held for a few months” due to blonde and heat styling.

