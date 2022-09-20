Abbie Chatfield shares her X-rated ‘dream date’ after posting thirst trap bikini selfies

Abbie Chatfield is a simple woman with simple needs – as she revealed this week in her popular podcast It’s A Lot.

The TV and radio star, 27, talked about her ultimate dream date and it involves a beach, beer and sex.

When Abbie’s producer Lem Zakharia asked The Masked Singer panelist what her “perfect date” was, she invited her to close her eyes and introduce herself, “It’s spring, it’s kinda warm, it’s kinda hot. ‘

Abbie Chatfield has shared her X-rated ‘dream date’ after posting selfies in the thirst trap bikini for attention after the breakup with Konrad Bien-Stephen

She continued: ‘They come to my house, we walk to the beach. We drink a beer and fish & chips.

“And then maybe we’ll have a cocktail afterwards when we feel like going to a nice bar or something, or we’ll go home and fuck.”

Abbie revealed what annoyed her the most on a date, saying that it ‘annoys her’ when people ‘don’t place their cutlery correctly’ to show if they’re done eating or not.

The blonde bombshell is currently enjoying a sun-filled holiday in Fiji and is sharing racy photos on Instagram following her divorce from ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen.

She showed off her incredible figure in the bikini so fans could get a good look at her ample cleavage and derrière.

Abbie admits that she is deliberately uploading more and more spicy photos and videos to Instagram in the hopes of attracting interested people.

She bragged on Thursday about her recent “thirst fall” on her radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.

Explaining what she’d recently shared online, she said, “I’m clearly single.”

“I wouldn’t say I have a roster, but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.

On Saturday, Abbie uploaded a video of her dancing on FKA twigs with the caption “thirst trap” explaining that she got “a few bites of that one.”

Her divorce from Konrad was just six months after she announced that they were in an open relationship.

Two separate sources confirmed the split with Daily Mail Australia and revealed that Konrad had told co-stars on the set of Ten’s series The Challenge that he was single.